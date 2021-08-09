Nicki Minaj and Jessie J 'Bang Bang' song beef explained

“Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, “I’ve got to jump on this,” she told Glamour. “We didn’t go to her and ask; she wanted to do it.”

During the interview, Jessie J claimed her collaborator Nicki Minaj asked to join her and Ariana Grande on the Grammy-nominated track.

On Thursday (Aug 5) Jessie J discussed the origins of 2014’s 'Bang Bang' for an segment of Glamour’s “5 Songs, 5 Stories” series.

Responding to the post, Minaj tweeted, “The worst part about this is no1EVER asked me2get on ‘like a dude’ & I have been obsessed w|that song since the min I heard it.”

The clip also shows Jessie J saying she had “tried to get Nicki on ‘Do It Like a Dude,’ and that never happened.”

. @NickiMinaj talks about ‘Bang Bang’ with Jessie J and Ariana back in 2014. “Normally it takes me a while to decide if I want to jump on a song… but with this one I knew it was special”. “I was just honoured to be a part of the record”. pic.twitter.com/pvwPYDBikg

A fan shared an old interview clip on Instagram, writing that “it concludes THE LABEL DID ASK @nickiminaj to be on the song.”

The “Anaconda” rapstress went on to ask if she’s the “damn song monitor” who is “snoopin around for songs,” noting something similar “was said by another artist” recently also.

“The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song?”

What did Jessie J reply?

After seeing Nicki Minaj's tweets blow up online, Jessie J took to Instagram to address their “weird energy” and publicly apologised to Minaj (as well as Grande).

In a lengthy post, Jessie J began: "I respect you publicly being yourself @nickiminaj. So here I am being myself."

"This is a video of me back in 2015 on stage taking the piss out of myself which is basically an hour of my set 🥲"

"It was made into a meme about 2 weeks ago. Is that what this is really about? And where this weird energy between us began?

Or maybe it was when you used me as a stair rail at the AMAs. That was also funny af 😂"

"If we can’t laugh in the lives we have been blessed with. What’s the point. It really isn’t that deep."

"From the moment I met you to now I have shown you nothing but love and gratitude for how f***ing blessed I was to have you and @arianagrande who btw wrote Bang Bang with the insanely talented Max Martin which I found out today. Jesus. What a day. Sorry Ari. I never knew. Wild."

"“I felt like I had won a competition” did back then and still do now.

I’m the first person to admit Bang Bang would NEVER have been what it was without you guys."

"I’m sorry I got the story wrong all these years, I was told you heard the song and wanted to be on it by someone clearly gassing me up at the label. (Bless them and my naive ass) Thank you for clarifying I was wrong on that and Do it like dude 😂 Told me huh."

Jessie J addresses Nicki Minaj's tweets in a lengthy Instagram post. Picture: Instagram/@jessiej

"What a way for us to celebrate the 7 year anniversary of the song. 😩😂 Should we all go for dinner? No… Probably not right.. Too soon? Bang bang part two?… No…. Ok got it. Do it like a dude remix? Ok. I’ll stop."

"Look, the song did it’s damn thing. I will never say you asked to be on the song ever again. Although all this drama means memes and man have the memes of me have kept me entertained all day. Swipe for a good old laugh."

Jessie ended her post on positive note "Always love and light from me babes".