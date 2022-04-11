Kanye West reportedly seeking treatment to become a 'better human and dad'

After pulling out of Coachella, Yé is looking to enter a behavioural treatment centre to help with self-improvement for himself and his kids

Kanye West is reportedly entering a treatment centre to become a 'better human and dad' just weeks after his online harassment of estranged Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

As reported by Page Six, the DONDA 2 rapper is looking to admit himself into a behaviour treatment centre with a luxury component for self-improvement.

"West’s team has been looking at treatment facilities for him. He wants to enter a behavioural treatment centre to be a better human and a better dad" the insider revealed.

Kanye West is seen leaving his hotel on March 3, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Picture: Getty

This news comes just days after the 44-year-old rapper dropped out of this year's Coachella festival for allegedly wanting to seek help in regards to his behaviour online in the past weeks.

It was claimed that he told Kim that "he’s going away to get help" and stop harassing her and her current boyfriend SNL comedian Pete.

"For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better" an insider close to the Kardashian revealed.

A member of West's camp told Page Six: "At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children".

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Kanye's new head of media and partnerships Jason Lee dismissed the all reports of him seeking help, claiming it to be "nothing more than a false narrative" of the rap star.

"Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily" the Hollywood Unlocked CEO told Yahoo! Entertainment.

"Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians,’ which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim".

Ye and Jason Lee attend the jeen-yuhs experience and special screening celebrating Netflix's new documentary, "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" at Mother Wolf on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

"He’s been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we’ve seen as recent. … If you don’t hear it from his mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved it’s simply false".

North West, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Saint West are seen in Midtown on December 21, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye back in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable disagreements" as her reason. She was granted the right to be declared as 'legally single' by a US court during. The former couple have four kids together – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.