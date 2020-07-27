Kim Kardashian responds after Kanye West apologises for divorce tweet

27 July 2020, 12:51

Kim Kardashian has subtly responded after Kanye West apologised to her for his tweets.
Kanye shocked followers last week after he claimed he'd being trying to divorce wife Kim since November 2018.

Kim Kardashian has subtly responded after her husband Kanye West apologised for tweeting that he'd been "trying to divorce her" since November 2018.

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting divorced?

The KKW Beauty owner, 39, liked a tweet which was a reply to Kanye's apology message. In his tweet, West begged for his wife's forgiveness after he aired a "private matter" during his chaotic tweeting spree last week.

Kim Kardashian liked a tweet replying to Kanye&squot;s apology for airing a "private matter".
"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me," he wrote.

"To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me." A Twitter user replied to the tweet, "I love you both so much," which Kim later liked.

The tweet comes after it was reported that Kanye, 43, has been 'refusing to see' Kim amid ongoing rumours that the couple have ben headed towards divorce for some time now.

Kanye West previously admitted he'd been trying to 'divorce' Kim since November 2018 after she met with Meek Mill to discuss prison reform.
Kanye West apologised to his wife Kim Kardashian for hurting her over his tweeting spree last week.
The 'Wash Us In The Blood' rapper has allegedly been ignoring Kim's calls and has rejected her paying a visit to his Wyoming ranch. The pair, who have been married since 2014, have allegedly barely communicated since Kanye flew out to attend his South Carolina rally last weekend.

During his presidential campaign speech, West reiterated his anti-abortion stance and revealed that he and Kim almost aborted their daughter, North, seven.

Last week, the rapper made a thinly-veiled suggestion that Kim had an affair with rapper Meek Mill before labelling his mother-in-law Kris a "white supremacist" and dubbing her "Kris Jong-Un".

