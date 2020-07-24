Kanye West 'refusing to see' wife Kim Kardashian amid divorce claims

Rapper Kanye West has reportedly refused to see Kim Kardashian, after the reality TV star wanted to fly out to the Wyoming ranch.

Kanye West has been putting off seeing his wife, Kim Kardashian, 39, while he has been living at his ranch in Wyoming.

According to TMZ, the 43-year-old rapper has been making it hard for Kim to reach him, since they have been living separately.

The 'Wash Us In The Blood' rapper has allegedly been ignoring Kim's calls and has rejected her paying a visit to the ranch.

The pair – who have been married since 2014 – have barely communicated since Ye flew out to attend his South Carolina rally last weekend.

During Kanye's presidential campaign speech, the rapper reiterated his anti-abortion stance. Ye revealed that he and Kim almost aborted their daughter, North, seven.

The week prior, Kanye also tweeted then deleted a photo of a 6-month old foetus, alongside his anti-abortion message.

Since then, the 'Power' rapper has spelled his feelings about his wife and the Kardashian family on Twitter.

Following Ye's claims that Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, are "white suprmacists" and his claims that he has been trying to divorce Kim for years.

Since Kanye has been away from Kim, the beauty mogul has allegedly made several attempts to talk to Kanye about his mental state, however, she has been unsuccessful.

Kim has suggested flying to their ranch to help Kanye out, but he's rejected her both times, according to TMZ sources.

Earlier this month, before the rally, Kim expressed concern with Kanye's behaviour, after she flew to Dominican Republic to be with him. The reality TV star suspected there was something up with Ye.

Kim recently took to Instagram to release a statement on Kanye's bipolar.

In the post, Kim wrote 'I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of my childrenand Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."

She continued: "But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the person is a minor."

Kim added "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try." See the full post here.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Kanye, his family and the Kardashian family, swell as his friends and fans.