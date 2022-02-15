Kanye West booed by thousands at Super Bowl after Instagram rant

The 44-year-old rapper was booed in front of his kids after he appeared on the giant screen at the Super Bowl following his online rant about Pete Davidson

Kanye West faced major embarrassment on at the Super Bowl on Sunday (Feb 13), after he was met with boos from the crowd after his face appeared on screen as he sat alongside his kids North and Saint West.

After the DONDA rapper, who wore a black mask that completely covered his face, was shown on the jumbotron screen in the SoFi Stadium, thousands of fans began booing hours after he went on an Instagram rant about Pete Davidson.

They booing @kanyewest at the super bowl LMAOO pic.twitter.com/ExhyXfHQp3 — 💛💙baby girl 💙💛 (@plvmwine) February 14, 2022

After the clip went virals, fans of the rapper took to Twitter to defend him, calling out the booers for being disrespectful to him in front of his kids.

One user wrote: "I dont care what Kanye did or said especially when he is with his children. Yall are a bunch of scumbags. Those children didnt know what was going on. Decency please. Kanye you too".

Kanye West and his daughter North West at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. Picture: Getty

Another person commented: "booed in front of the kids? damn son, that's crazy and insanely bad for Ye, is that a name? it's like grammar used from the medieval days, he's losing it, his cheese has slid off his cracker".

Over the weekend, Kanye set his sights on his estranged ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new beau Pete Davidson, dragging him on Instagram whilst leaking alleged texts messages from the SNL funny man.

In the leaked text from Pete, it read:

"...you as a man I'd never get in the way of your children. That's a promise. How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope [some] day I can meet them and we can all be friends'.

Kanye West exposes private DMs from Pete Davidson. Picture: Instagram

West responded sharing a pic of Pete with his friend Machine Gun Kelly with a caption that read: "No you will never meet my children".

In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after nearly seven years of marriage. In the court documents, she requested to be legally single, asking too fast track the divorce.

The pair have four children together – with eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.