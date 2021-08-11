Kanye West accused of stealing up and coming brands designs after meeting with them

Clothing brand 'Infinity G8ds' have accused Kanye West of stealing their clothing designs after they met with him at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, to discuss working together.

Posting a TikTok exposing the events, the brand says they were even invited to send Kanye West several pieces from their collection.

Speaking on their experience meeting the rapper, the TikTok showed the designer saying "He loved the items, the materials, and the design!".

The up and coming business owners claimed to have driven nine hours to meet with the rapper; sharing videos where they signed NDAs, before going into the stadium to wait to meet with the 'Yeezy' star.

However, the TikTok went on to show the business owners saying "Yesterday, this was released as the official merchandise for Kanye's new album!".

Continuing to say Kanye "stole his freakin design minus one element.".

The ''Infinity G8ds' design features a star which can also be seen on Kanye's 'DONDA' Merch. However, there is one element of the design that differs.

The team have also issued a statement regarding the events on Instagram, where they said:

"We live our lives by faith so we understand this all was written by the creator himself, so it all will play out how he wrote it.".

They continued: "Praise to the highest for humble beginnings. love light and peace to all even kanye"

Before concluding: "All we want is credit Don’t allow hate to fester in your heart because of nobody. We are here to love one another".

Full images of the merchandise and 'Infinity G8ds' clothing can be seen below, as well as their comments.

Kanye West is yet to comment on the claims.