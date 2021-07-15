TikTok algorithm controversy: How Black creators feel 'suppressed' by 'language ban'

The social media platform has responded after creators claim they're getting flagged for words like "BLM" and "Black Success".

TikTok has come under fire after users claim they have been flagged when they have gone to use Black-related words such as "BLM" and "Black success".

A video went viral by comedian Ziggi Tyler after he called out TikTok, for allowing words like "neo-Nazi," "pro-White" and "White supremacist" to be included in bios for the Creator Marketplace.

TikTk has responded to claims it bans 'Black-related' words such as "Black Lives Matter" and "Black success". Picture: Getty

However he pointed out other phrases and terms including "pro-Black," "Black Lives Matter," "Black success," and "Black people" were banned or flagged as inappropriate content on the platform.

In the video, the comedian said he was "done" with the platform and has encouraged other user's to voice their issues with TikTok's policies.

In June, TikTok released a statement apologising to members of its Black community who have felt unsafe, unsupported, or suppressed.

However, TikTok continues to face allegations of restrictions of Black Lives Matter content.

But, what did TikTok say in response?