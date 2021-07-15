TikTok algorithm controversy: How Black creators feel 'suppressed' by 'language ban'

15 July 2021, 15:06 | Updated: 15 July 2021, 15:46

The social media platform has responded after creators claim they're getting flagged for words like "BLM" and "Black Success".

TikTok has come under fire after users claim they have been flagged when they have gone to use Black-related words such as "BLM" and "Black success".

What is Black TikTok Strike? Users demand to be credited for creating content

A video went viral by comedian Ziggi Tyler after he called out TikTok, for allowing words like "neo-Nazi," "pro-White" and "White supremacist" to be included in bios for the Creator Marketplace.

TikTk has responded to claims it bans &squot;Black-related&squot; words such as "Black Lives Matter" and "Black success".
TikTk has responded to claims it bans 'Black-related' words such as "Black Lives Matter" and "Black success". Picture: Getty

However he pointed out other phrases and terms including "pro-Black," "Black Lives Matter," "Black success," and "Black people" were banned or flagged as inappropriate content on the platform.

In the video, the comedian said he was "done" with the platform and has encouraged other user's to voice their issues with TikTok's policies.

In June, TikTok released a statement apologising to members of its Black community who have felt unsafe, unsupported, or suppressed.

However, TikTok continues to face allegations of restrictions of Black Lives Matter content.

But, what did TikTok say in response?

  1. What did TikTok say in response?

    In a statement released to Forbes, TikTok said: “Our TikTok Creator Marketplace protections, which flag phrases typically associated with hate speech, were erroneously set to flag phrases without respect to word order,” they said.

    “We recognize and apologize for how frustrating this was to experience, and our team has fixed this significant error."

    "To be clear, Black Lives Matter does not violate our policies and currently has over 27 billion views on our platform." the social media platform wrote.

    TikTok says "Black Lives Matter does not violate our policies" in their statement.
    TikTok says "Black Lives Matter does not violate our policies" in their statement. Picture: Getty

    What did Ziggi Tyler say about TikTok's response?

    Following TikTok's statement, Tyler told Forbes that the platform disabled the ability for his videos to be stitched or dueted, and the "Black" phrases are still being flagged.

    This controversy comes during a time when Black creators on TikTok went on strike due to White creators stealing their content and benefitting from it.

    Fans have discussed the controversy on Twitter.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Saka has addressed England's Euros loss

Bukayo Saka breaks silence following racist abuse after Euros loss
Summer and London have shared pictures of their daughters face

Summer Walker & London On Da Track share first photos of their daughter's face
Starz has confirmed Power Book III: Raising Kanan is in the works

Power Book 3 Raising Kanan spin-off: release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Kanye and Irina's romance has reportedly ended

Kanye West and Irina Shayk 'romance' over as supermodel turns him down

Kanye West

Trending

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'depressed' & 'lost' after being 'cancelled' over past cyber-bullying

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'depressed' & 'lost' after being 'cancelled' over old tweets
Dave has announced his second studio album

Dave 'We're All Alone In This Together' new album: Release date, tracklist, features, merch & more
Kanye West dating history: from Irina Shayk to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West dating history: from Irina Shayk to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West

Who is Love Island’s Andrea-Jane 'AJ' Bunker? Age, job, Instagram and more

Who is Love Island’s Andrea-Jane 'AJ' Bunker? Age, job, Instagram and more
Cardi and Normani have announced new single 'Wild Side'

Cardi B and Normani announce new single 'Wild Side'

Cardi B