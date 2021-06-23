What is Black TikTok Strike? Users demand to be credited for creating content

Why are Black TikTok creators on strike? Picture: Getty / Instagram

Black TikTok creators have gone on 'strike', demanding that they receive credit for their content.

Black TikTok creators are trending for their current 'strike'.

Creators are demanding that they receive credit for their online content.

TikTok dances have been a viral trend in recent months, with routines being made to hits such as Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' and Doja Cat's 'Say So'.

However, Black TikTok creators have come together to protest against the appropriation of their content by non-Black creators by refusing to make new dance routines.

This comes in response to claims that white users have stolen their dances and refused to give credit.

TikTok has seen thousands of videos from Black creators with Megan Thee Stallion's new hit 'Th*t Sh*t', however - where there would usually be intricate choreography, there is a protest against cultural appropriation.

One of the first viral 'strike' videos came from user: '@theericklouis' who pretended to make a dance video, sarcastically captioning the video: "If y’all do the dance pls tag me it’s my first dance on Tik tok and I don’t need nobody stealing/not crediting".

A host of other creators have joined the 'strike'.

One user posted a video captioned: "Seeing how this app is nothing w/o black ppl as the blueprint gives me so much joy"

One Black content creator made a video where she explained her feelings on the 'strike', saying: "if you wanna take our sh*t, we're not gonna give you a dance".

She continued, saying: "Black people are saying it's enough... I never thought I'd live to see the day we actually go through with it and see just how much some of y'all need us. Especially with making dances".

The creator concluded the video by saying: "for all my melenated brothers and sisters... we are on strike. We're not making a dance for th*t sh*t, sorry".

Support of the strike has been seen all over Twitter, with one user saying: "OMG the way these TikTok “dancers” forgot how to dance because all the black creators are on strike.the embarrassment that’s happening on that app right now, grab your popcorns"

Another tweeter was in agreement, saying: "I was wondering why there was no [TikTok] dance for @theestallion “th*t sh*t” then I realized the entire app takes from black creators and now that black tiktok creators are on strike ain’t no dances to steal….welp "

OMG the way these TikTok “dancers” forgot how to dance because all the black creators are on strike😂😂😂 the embarrassment that’s happening on that app right now, grab your popcorns 🤣😂 — YT: Shukriya (@ShukzDahir) June 20, 2021

I was wondering why there was no @tiktok_us dance for @theestallion “thot shit” then I realized the entire app takes from black creators and now that black tiktok creators are on strike ain’t no dances to steal….welp 🤣🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/dVvJilehQn — Alexis (@AlexisEngineers) June 22, 2021

Users highlighted the fact that non-Black creators have been accused of stealing Black creators content, tweeting: "the best juneteenth gift was black tiktok going on strike from dancing so white tiktokers with a weirdly huge platform don’t capitalize off of it"

Another said: "I love that black tiktok dance creators are on strike... Finally Charlie and Addison rae are out of material!!! LMAOOOO"

the best juneteenth gift was black tiktok going on strike from dancing so white tiktokers with a weirdly huge platform don’t capitalize off of it — alice (@_alicehirsch) June 20, 2021

I love that black tiktok dance creators are on strike... Finally Charlie and Addison rae are out of material!!! LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/oHtkov7Bip — Payola (@Pay_Olaa) June 22, 2021

Cultural appropriation claims against non-Black creators were heightened when TikTok giant Addison Rae was invited onto the Jimmy Fallon show to teach TikTok dances, which were originally made by Black content creators.

Megan Thee Stallion is yet to comment on the controversy surrounding her song but has been known to support Black creators that have made routines to her songs in the past.