Chris Brown shocks fans with adorable photo of 'twin' son Aeko

The singer dubbed his 2-year-old son 'Lil CB' in a recent photo he shared of him on Instagram.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Brown shocked fans after sharing a recent photo of his 2-year-old son Aeko Catori Brown.

On Tuesday (May 24) the 33-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories to post a sweet photo of his second child, Aeko.

Chris Brown calls Aeko 'Lil CB' as he shares a new photo of him on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

In the photo, Aeko strikes a pose, putting on a cool facial expression while debuting his new single braids.

His hairstyle is one that his father has worn many times, making him look even more like a replica of Breezy.

The 'Go Crazy' singer captioned the photo 'Lil CB' – pointing out that he looks like a littler version of himself.

Fans are shocked at how much Aeko looks like his father, Chris Brown. Picture: Getty/Instagram

A Chris Brown fan page on Instagram re-shared Breezy's post of Aeko and fans rushed to the comment section to comment on how similar he looks to his father.

One fan commented: "It's literally him" while another added: "OMG😍😍😍CUTENESS OVERLOAD!! HE IS HIS FATHERS SON....REAL TALK!!".

A third user commented: "He stole his face".

Many other fans also pointed out the similarities in their facial features, including his eyes, nose and lips.

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris welcomed their son, Aeko Brown, on November 20 2019. Picture: Instagram

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris welcomed Aeko into the world on November 20, 2019.

Although the former couple broke up before Aeko's birth, the pair have since maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship. He has publicly admired Harris several times since their split.

Since then, Chris Brown welcomed a third child, Lovely Brown, with model Diamond Brown.

In early April, Breezy took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of his third child for the first time.