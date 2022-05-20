Chris Brown sparks controversy over his post about Rihanna 'giving birth'

The 33-year-old's congratulations message to Riri on IG stories received mixed reactions, with some fans calling the R&B singer 'weird' and 'inconsiderate'

Chris Brown has received major backlash for congratulating his ex-girlfriend Rihanna on giving birth to her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky after it was announced via TMZ yesterday.

After the news broke, the R&B singer wrote on his IG story "🙏🏽❤️ CONGRATULATIONS 🫄🏽", showing love and support to the happy couple, however, fans of Riri did not take well to him sending his wishes.

Chris Brown wishing Rihanna a 'congratulations' after it was announced that she gave birth to a baby boy. Picture: Instagram

One user wrote: "Chris Brown had no right to post congratulations to her over the birth of her child. What he did to her was beyond horrendous."

Another one commented: "Chris Brown having the audacity to even speak to Rihanna after she's supposed to be happy enjoying the birth of her new baby boy is absolutely vile to me".

A third person added: "Chris Brown subliminally telling Rihanna congratulations on IG is top tier toxicity."

the problem with Chris Brown “congratulating” Rih is that he’s NEVER shown that energy with his own children’s mothers pic.twitter.com/PtqreDmYhA — B.C. 💋 (@hardwhitemaraj) May 19, 2022

Chris Brown and Drake after congratulating Rihanna pic.twitter.com/9MO76DaDKC — phlexy (@phlexy02) May 19, 2022

Chris Brown congratulating Rihanna on his Instagram story: pic.twitter.com/4Cuoy9NkIM — Mae 𖤐 (@bradpittsbride) May 19, 2022

However, some people came to Breezy's defense, with one person tweeting: "I saw nothing wrong with what Chris Brown congratulating Rihanna … she forgave him and he probably will never forgive himself for that day, but he is maturing and he moved on."

Another person added: "I don’t understand how Chris brown congratulating Rihanna is a problem for some people."

Ppl are actually upset that Chris Brown congratulated Rihanna & A$AP on the birth of their baby. They’re, like, BIG mad about a kind gesture. Really… pic.twitter.com/hn6oEy7goe — reuxmal (@reuxmal) May 19, 2022

One thing about the Chris brown thing — Rihanna may have forgiven him, but many of her fans have not and probably never will. Obviously he don’t need to care BUT he can’t be mad if people blast him every time he communicates with her 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Rohan Carrington (@RCarrington_9) May 20, 2022

Chris Brown and Rihanna attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Rihanna and Chris Brown famously dated for two years. In 2009, Brown violently attacked Rihanna the day before she was scheduled to perform at the 51st Grammy Awards, which resulted in him being charged with assault and criminal threats.

The pair broke up following an incident. They later reconciled after the incident in 2013 for a few months before going breaking up again.