Who is Yaya Mayweather? Age, height, boyfriend & Instagram revealed

Who is Yaya Mayweather? Age, height, boyfriend & Instagram revealed. Picture: Getty

How old is Floyd Mayweather's daughter? And when did she give birth to her son? Here's everything we know.

Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather gave birth to her first child with her on-and-off boyfriend NBA YoungBoy in January this year.

Yaya, 20, has shared several photos of the sweet little boy whom she shares with the "Bandit" rapper.

But fans are wondering if Yaya and NBA YoungBoy are still together? And who is Floyd Mayweather's grandson?