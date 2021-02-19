Who is Yaya Mayweather? Age, height, boyfriend & Instagram revealed
19 February 2021, 17:08 | Updated: 19 February 2021, 17:11
How old is Floyd Mayweather's daughter? And when did she give birth to her son? Here's everything we know.
Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather gave birth to her first child with her on-and-off boyfriend NBA YoungBoy in January this year.
Yaya Mayweather shares photo of her newborn son with Floyd Mayweather
Yaya, 20, has shared several photos of the sweet little boy whom she shares with the "Bandit" rapper.
But fans are wondering if Yaya and NBA YoungBoy are still together? And who is Floyd Mayweather's grandson?
-
Who is Yaya Mayweather?
Iyanna Mayweather, also known as Yaya Mayweather, is the daughter of the legendary boxing star Floyd Mayweather.
Mayweather is most known for her public relationship with NBA YoungBoy, who has seven children with several different women.
The pair welcomed their first child, Kentrell Jr. earlier this year, making it YoungBoy's alleged eighth child.
Mayweather and YoungBoy have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2019.
They are known to be in a volatile relationship, with Yaya Mayweather being arrested for reportedly stabbing YoungBoy's baby mama Lapattra Jacobs in 2020 – and slashing NBA's Maybach in 2019.
-
How tall is Yaya Mayweather?
Yaya Mayweather is 4 ft 11 inches and weighs 50 kg, according to TG Time.
-
How old is Yaya Mayweather?
Yaya Mayweather is 20-year-old and was born on May 20th, 2000, in Nevada, Las Vegas.
Her zodiac birth sign is a Taurus.
-
When did Yaya Mayweather give birth to her son?
Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy welcomed their baby boy on Saturday (Jan 9)according to her Instagram page.
The 20-year-old daughter of Floyd, shared posted a cute photo of her son’s foot as Queen Naija's song “Mama’s Hand” played in the background.
Yaya revealed she and NBA YoungBoy were expecting a boy during her baby shower on Nov, 5.
The star Yaya showed off the glam setup which included big lights that spelled out the words “BABY BOY" on her instagram Live.
On Thursday (Feb 18) Yaya revealed that her father, Floyd, had gifted Kentrell Jr his first Rolex at five-weeks-old.
The watch appears to be a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust, with prices starting around £32,000.
However, Kentrell's first watch appears to have been fully customised to have diamonds encrusted on the band as well as the circumference of the face,
-
What is Yaya Mayweather's Instagram?
Yaya Mayweather's Instagram account handle is @moneyyaya. The social media sensation has over 1.4 Million followers on the app.
She often shares photos of herself, and now her baby Kentrell Jr. See a few posts from Yaya below.