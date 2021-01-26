Yaya Mayweather shares photo of her newborn son with Floyd Mayweather

26 January 2021, 17:24

Yaya Mayweather shares photo of her newborn son with Floyd Mayweather
Yaya Mayweather shares photo of her newborn son with Floyd Mayweather. Picture: Getty

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has posted a sweet photo her father, Floyd Mayweather, holding her newborn baby.

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather gave birth to her and NBA YoungBoy's baby boy earlier this month.

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy confirm gender of baby

While the 20-year-old rarely shares snaps of her young one, she recently posted a snap of her father, Floyd Mayweather holding his grandson.

A few days ago, Yaya surprised her fans when she posted the first pictures of her baby boy Kentrell Jr. with granddaddy.

On Sunday (Jan 24) Yaya shared more photos of the two together at the newborn's first photoshoot.

The social media sensation wrote "My baby has a big day today, he has his first photoshoot😍".

She then went onto share a photo of her little boy, snuggled up in Floyd's arms.

Yaya Mayweather shares photo of Floyd Mayweather his grandson
Yaya Mayweather shares photo of Floyd Mayweather his grandson. Picture: Instagram

Yaya Mayweather captioned the sweet photo "Papa came to support him at his first photoshoot".

On the same day, Yaya also uploaded another video of Floyd carrying Kentrell Jr. with Floyd, while watching the Chiefs game.

Earlier this month, NBA Youngboy's mother revealed the name of Yaya's baby. It is unclear how the NBA Youngboy and Yaya will parent their new baby as they are no longer together.

It seems as though YoungBoy has already moved onto another woman, sharing videos of himself with his new girlfriend. Kentrell Jr. is NBA Youngboy's seventh child.

