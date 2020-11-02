Floyd Mayweather confirms daughter Iyanna is pregnant with NBA YoungBoy’s baby

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has confirmed his daughter "Yaya" is expecting a child with NBA YoungBoy.

Floyd Mayweather has revealed that his daughter, Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather is about to welcome a bundle of joy into the world.

During a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the Floyd confirmed that his daughter, Iyanna, is pregnant with rapper NBA YoungBoy's child.

When asked about his daughter's journey into motherhood, Floyd responded "I just want the best for my daughter. Always want the best".

The boxing legend continued "If that makes her happy, then we're happy. Me and her mother are happy. But what I try not to do is get in her personal business."

He added "Because once she's no longer under my roof, then it's between her and her better half."

YoungBoy is one of the hottest young rappers in the US Rap scene right now, but it seems that life dramas continue to follow him

The rapper has previously been involved in scandals, from his relationships. The 21-year-old rapper currently has seven children—two of whom were born in the same week. Now, he's expecting a child with Yaya.

His relationships with the women he chooses to have in his life has created drama, including a stabbing incident that led to Yaya's arrest.

After Yaya was released from jail, YoungBoy went on an Instagram Live and verbally attacked Kodak Black. Within that IG Live, he also dissed Yaya's father, Floyd.

When asked by journalist Jason Lee asked Floyd how it felt to be called a "b*tch ass" by YoungBoy, Mayweather pointed to how YoungBoy was raised as the source of his behaviour.

Last year Decemeber, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has called out his ex-girlfriend, Jania, for allegedly giving him herpes in a new song.

In the song, YoungBoy can be heard rapping "That ain't the truth when I hear what you saying/I got herpes and I gave it to Ni/To tell the truth that chick gave it to me" on the track.

In a new deleted post, Jania responded to YoungBoy's claims that she gave him herpes on Twitter.

"I didn't give NOBODY S**T!" she tweeted. "This lying sh*t getting OUT OF HAND and I'm sick of it. Anything for SALES I'm over it I DO NOT HAVE S**T... I said it out of love playing along but nah f*ck that it was all a lie. Once I drop these papers stop talking to me bye."

