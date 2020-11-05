Iyanna Mayweather confirms she’s pregnant with NBA YoungBoy’s baby

Iyanna Mayweather confirms she’s pregnant with NBA YoungBoy’s baby. Picture: Getty/Instagram

"Yaya" Mayweather has announced her pregnancy with an adorable photo of her baby bump on Instagram.

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has confirmed that she is expecting a child with rapper NBA YoungBoy.

Just a few day ago, Yaya's father, Floyd Mayweather publicly confirmed that Yaya was pregnant, now the 20-year-old social media sensation has done it herself.

On Wednesday (Nov 3) Yaya Mayweather took to her Instagram story to let her fans know that she's pregnant.

Many fans were waiting on Yaya's confirmation, even though Floyd revealed that she is definitely pregnant during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

Yaya posted a full body mirror selfie, debuting her pregnant baby bump on her Instagram story. The star surprised her fans, as she held her hand on her round stomach, caressing her unborn little baby.

Captioning her photo "Fat ass", Yaya is pictured wearing a white tee with black cycling shorts to be comfy.

As for her father Floyd, he "What I try not to do is get into her personal business," said the championship boxer about his daughter.

"Because once she's no longer under my roof then, you know what, it's between her and her better half. My thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing. It starts in the home first. So what I've always taught my daughter is this -- always be respectful when you go to anyone's home."

Floyd continued to explain: "And whatever goes on in your home, don't talk about it to the world. And far as -- 'cause I look at NBA Youngboy as a child. I can't get upset with a kid like that. With this new generation, kids, you know, kids talk about pills and kids talk about syrup."

"So you know, it could've been one of those days for him. At the end of the day, I only want the best for them."

The child will be Yaya's first child, but YoungBoy's sixth at the age of 21. Yaya and NBA YoungBoy began their romance in late 2018, but the pair have been rocky throughout the years.

In March 2019, it was rumoured that Yaya had slashed NBA YoungBoy’s tires after the pair got into an argument.

Later that year, NBA YoungBoy dropped a song titled "Dirty Iyanna", a play on Michael Jackson's "Dirty Diana". The song aimed at dissing Yaya.

This year April, Yaya allegedly stabbed YoungBoy’s baby’s mother, LaPattra Lashai Jacobs, during a dispute. Jacobs survived the attack.

This legal case is still ongoing as Yaya awaits trial for aggravated assault. If found guilty, she faces up to 99 years in prison.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA