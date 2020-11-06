Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy confirm gender of baby

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy confirm gender of baby. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Floyd Mayweather's daughter and rapper NBA YoungBoy are expecting their first child together.

Iyanna 'Yaya' Mayweather has confirmed the gender of her child with rapper NBA YoungBoy - they're having a boy!

The daughter of Floyd Mayweather held a baby shower for her nearest and dearest ahead of the baby's birth.

Floyd Mayweather's daughter and rapper NBA YoungBoy are expecting their first child together. Picture: Instagram/@melissiarene

The party had a continuous blue theme with a giant 'Baby Boy' sign on the stage, a giant throne sitting in the centre. Yaya wore a figure-hugging white dress, her bump on full display.

The daughter of boxing champ Mayweather wore her hair in a long braid cascading down her side as she stood in front of the party's photo wall, which was decorated with blue and white hot air balloons and giant teddies.

After her father confirmed the news a few days prior, Yaya Mayweather took to her Instagram story on Wednesday (Nov 4) to confirm the news to her fans herself.

Iyanna 'Yaya' Mayweather is having a baby boy with NBA YoungBoy. Picture: Instagram/@just_tokyo

Yaya debuted her pregnant baby bump with a full body mirror selfie, holding her hand on her round stomach and caressing her unborn little baby.

As for her father Floyd, he said, "What I try not to do is get into her personal business," adding, "Because once she's no longer under my roof then, you know what, it's between her and her better half.

"My thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing. It starts in the home first. So what I've always taught my daughter is this -- always be respectful when you go to anyone's home."