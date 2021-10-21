Yaya Mayweather 'faces up to 20 years in prison' over alleged stabbing

21 October 2021, 16:17 | Updated: 21 October 2021, 16:20

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather is reportedly facing years in prison after allegedly stabbing NBA YoungBoy's baby mama.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yaya Mayweather is facing a court battle and may potentially be spending a lot of years behind bars after allegedly stabbing NBA YoungBoy's baby mama.

Who is Yaya Mayweather's dad and mom? Does she have siblings?

Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Yaya, was arrested in April of 2020 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Floyd Mayweather is Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather&squot;s father, whom he shares with Melissia Brim.
Floyd Mayweather is Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather's father, whom he shares with Melissia Brim. Picture: Getty

Yaya has been accused of stabbing NBA Youngboy’s baby mother, Lapattra Lashai Jocaobs, which resulted in serious injuries.

In April 2020, reports claimed the crime Yaya allegedly committed could carry a $10,000 fine or up to 99 years in prison.

However, a new report on Wednesday (Oct 20) claims Yaya Mayweather is facing up to 20 years in prison for the assault.

While Yaya has not addressed the assault allegations publicly, reports have stated that she may be behind bars for upwards of 20 years if convicted.

NBA Youngboy has been in St. Martin Parish Correctional Center in Louisiana after being wanted for drug and firearms charges.
NBA Youngboy has been in St. Martin Parish Correctional Center in Louisiana after being wanted for drug and firearms charges. Picture: Getty

There is no official reports revealing the capacity at which Lapattra is cooperating with authorities, if at all.

While Yaya has stayed quiet about her case, she has often taken to social media to voice her opinions on her ex-boyfriend, NBA YoungBoy's.

Back in April 2020, Yaya had been arrested after allegedly stabbing Lapattra Jacobs.
Back in April 2020, Yaya had been arrested after allegedly stabbing Lapattra Jacobs. Picture: Getty

In January, the 21-year-old social media star welcomed a baby boy with her on and off again boyfriend, NBA Youngboy.

Their son Kentrell Jr. is the 21-year-old rapper’s 7th child.

