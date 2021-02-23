Who is Yaya Mayweather's dad and mom? Does she have siblings?

Who is Yaya Mayweather's dad?

Yaya Mayweather's father is Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. – who is a famous American professional boxing promoter and former professional boxer.

Floyd Mayweather (born on February 24, 1977, Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S) developed a love for the sport and went into professional boxing in 1996.

Floyd competed in boxing matches between 1996 and 2015, but made a one-fight comeback in 2017.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Picture: Getty

On August 26, 2017, Mayweather fought mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, winning in the 10th round by a total knock out.

Another world renowned boxing match Floyd Mayweather won was in 2015, against Manny Pacquiao.

Mayweather earned the nickname “Pretty Boy” during his amateur career due to his unmarked face.

Floyd Mayweather is often described s the best defensive boxer in history.

Mayweather has a record of 26 consecutive wins in world title fights (10 by KO), 23 wins (9 KOs) in lineal title fights.

He also has earned 24 wins (7 KOs) against former or current world titlists, 12 wins (3 KOs) against former or current lineal champions, and 4 wins (1 KO) against International Boxing Hall of Fame inductees.

According to Wealthy Gorillas, Floyd Mayweather's net worth, is an estimated $450 million, making him the richest boxer in the world.