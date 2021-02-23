Who is Yaya Mayweather's dad and mom? Does she have siblings?

Who are Yaya Mayweather's parents? Here's everything you need to know about the star's family.

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather revealed she's "the happiest" she's ever been after becoming a mother to her son Kentrell Jr.

Yaya welcomed her son with NBA YoungBoy in January, and since then, the 21-year-old mother has loved the journey of parenting.

But who are Yaya Mayweather's parents? Does she have any siblings? Find out more about Yaya's family below.

  1. Who is Yaya Mayweather's dad?

    Yaya Mayweather's father is Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. – who is a famous American professional boxing promoter and former professional boxer.

    Floyd Mayweather (born on February 24, 1977, Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S) developed a love for the sport and went into professional boxing in 1996.

    Floyd competed in boxing matches between 1996 and 2015, but made a one-fight comeback in 2017.

    Floyd Mayweather Jr.
    Floyd Mayweather Jr. Picture: Getty

    On August 26, 2017, Mayweather fought mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, winning in the 10th round by a total knock out.

    Another world renowned boxing match Floyd Mayweather won was in 2015, against Manny Pacquiao.

    Mayweather earned the nickname “Pretty Boy” during his amateur career due to his unmarked face.

    Floyd Mayweather is often described s the best defensive boxer in history.

    Mayweather has a record of 26 consecutive wins in world title fights (10 by KO), 23 wins (9 KOs) in lineal title fights.

    He also has earned 24 wins (7 KOs) against former or current world titlists, 12 wins (3 KOs) against former or current lineal champions, and 4 wins (1 KO) against International Boxing Hall of Fame inductees.

    According to Wealthy Gorillas, Floyd Mayweather's net worth, is an estimated $450 million, making him the richest boxer in the world.

  2. Who is Yaya Mayweather's mom?

    Yaya Mayweather's mother is Melissia Brim. Brim is an American businesswoman and TV star.

    She is most known for being the on-and-off girlfriend of former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. – whom she shares her daughter Yaya with.

    Soon after meeting Floyd, Brim became pregnant with his child, and gave birth to Iyanna Mayweather in 2000.

    Melissa Brim
    Melissa Brim. Picture: Getty

    In 2008, she had appeared on the HBO boxing documentary series '24/7', which documented her relationship with Floyd.

    Floyd helped Brim launch the Devanna Love Boutique shop in Las Vegas in 2009.

  3. Does Yaya Mayweather have any siblings?

    Yaya Mayweather has four half-siblings; Zion Shamaree Mayweather, Jirah Mayweather, Koraun Mayweather and her mothers other child Devion Cromwell.

