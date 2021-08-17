Tyler the Creator and Jadakiss' complete friendship timeline
17 August 2021, 11:20 | Updated: 17 August 2021, 12:19
Here's everything you need to know about Tyler the Creator and Jadakiss' friendship - from the Verzuz "crush" to collaboration rumours.
Fans have been excited to see that Tyler the Creator and Jadakiss have started a sweet friendship, fuelled by Tyler's adoration for Jadakiss during the Lox and Dipset's Verzuz battle.
Here's everything you need to know about the two rappers blooming connection.
Tyler says he has a "crush" on Jadakiss during the Verzuz battle
Tyler, the Creator was first spotted bonding with Jadakiss during the Verzuz battle between Dipset and The Lox.
The 'Yonkers' rapper was seen in the comments of the online livestream of the event throughout the night.
He specifically commented on The Lox' rappers “confidence and voice control" saying: “Pause I think I gotta crush on Jadakiss.”
He even called Jada the battles “MVP”.
Tyler speaks about Jadakiss during an interview
Tyler then spoke about Jada during his hot 97 interview on August 6, saying: "Jadakiss is so ill...".
Then, despite saying he originally though Dipset would win the battle, he said: "Jadakiss cares... He wasn't too cool to care".
He continued: "when Jadakiss said that I was like I think I'm in love with this n*gga".
Fans can watch Tyler's full interview below.
Jadakiss responds to Tyler's comments
Charlamagne then spoke with the Lox in an interview on 'The Breakfast Club', where he asked Jadakiss if Tyler had spoken to him following the Verzuz.
The 'Money Power and Respect' rapper responded, saying: “I like Tyler, the Creator.".
"That just mean that he tapped into our frequency and he loved the Verzuz, so I didn’t take it as disrespect" he continued.
Jada continued:"He said he got a ‘crush’ on me or some sh*t. … Very talented, very smart dude.”.
Fans have since requested a collaboration
Ever since the interactions, fans have demanded a collaboration between the two star rappers.
One fan tweeted asking the rappers to "do it for HipHop".
Another tweeter said "a @tylerthecreator & @Therealkiss YONKERS PT2 would be crazzzzzy". Referring to Tyler's 2011 hit, which is named after the New York City that Jadakiss is from.
