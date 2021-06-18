Tyler, The Creator 'LUMBERJACK' lyrics meaning explained
18 June 2021, 13:35
As Tyler, The Creator's highly anticipated album approaches, here's a breakdown of the lead single 'LUMBERJACK'.
Tyler, The Creator's new album is due to drop on 25th June, 2021 and the first single 'LUMBERJACK' has been released.
Here's a breakdown of the track's lyrics.
"Call me lumbеrjack 'cause I wish a n***a would race (Uh-huh, right)"
In this lyric, Tyler takes uses the homophones “would” and “wood” to make a double meaning out of the popular phrase “I wish a n***a would” whilst also referencing a lumberjack's association to wood.
"I hit Drizzy and told him I had a milli' for him (Oh sh*t)"
This lyric seemingly refers to rapper Drake's appearance at Tyler’s 2019 Camp Flog Gnaw music festival. The rapper was infamously booed offstage, as fans were expecting Frank Ocean.
"That’s my nuance, used to be the weirdo, Used to laugh at me, listen to me with their ears closed"
Here, Tyler could be exploring the idea that some listeners considered himself and the 'Odd Future' collective he associated with, alternative and unlike most mainstream rappers.
"Quality Wednesday music"
Tyler is highlighting the fact that although the standard music release date in the industry is Friday, he released this song on a Wednesday (June16th).
LUMBERJACK pic.twitter.com/1DlDMe5ocN— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 16, 2021
What are the full lyrics to Tyler, the Creator's song 'LUMBERJACK'?
[Intro: Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama]
Rolls-Royce pull up, Black boy hop out
Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn't- (Hold up)
"Oh, my God, I never seen nothin' like this"
Haha, that's what my mom was sayin'
She, she was cryin' and sh*t
It was, she was just like, "This sh*t is beautiful"
It was a beautiful moment
You alway– you always keep the picnic blankets in the back
'Cause you, you never know (Gangsta Grillz)
You never know where the f*ck you gon' end up at
(Okay, haha, let’s go, now we ready)
[Chorus: Tyler, The Creator, DJ Drama & Jasper]
Rolls-Royce pull up, Black boy hop out
Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn't pull out
MSG sell out, f*ck these n**gas yap 'bout?
Whips on whips, my ancestors got they backs out (Yeah, oh)
Two, four, five hundred stacks for the hood (I dare you, n**ga)
Call me lumbеrjack 'cause I wish a n***a would race (Uh-huh, right)
She wеnt like "Ah, this the wish-a-n***a-could face" (Uh)
They ain't gettin' paper like they should, wait
(You n***as woulda, coulda, shoulda, oh, sh*t)
[Verse 1: Tyler, The Creator, DJ Drama & Jasper]
N***as ain't really on the type of sh*t he on
I hit Drizzy and told him I had a milli' for him (Oh sh*t)
I own my companies full, told 'em to keep the loan
I took that gold b*tch home, n**gas was big mad (Ugh, oh... sh*t)
I put that b**ch on the shelf to let it ventilate
And bought another car 'cause I ain't know how to celebrate (Top shelf, n***a)
That big boy, that big b**ch for all weather
It never rain in Cali', came with an umbrella (Ooh)
[Chorus: Tyler, The Creator, DJ Drama & Jasper]
Rolls-Royce pull up, Black boy hop out (Man, what the f*ck?)
Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn't pull out
MSG sell out, f*ck these n***as yap 'bout? (Sold out)
Good credit score, this card really can't max out (Wow)
Two, four, five hundred stacks for the hood
Call me lumberjack 'cause I wish a n**ga would race (Uh-huh)
N***a this the face, man I wish a n***— (It's the face)
It's different, it's really different (Catch up, n***as)
[Verse 2: Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama]
Ayo, I might sled in Utah, LA too warm
My n***a tall, look like a b*tch, I call him Mulan (Hey, oh)
Salad colored emerald on finger, the size of croutons
N***as cannot fuck with the form of true magic (Oh), new wand (N***a)
That’s my nuance, used to be the weirdo (Ah)
Used to laugh at me, listen to me with their ears closed
Used to treat me like that boy from Malcolm in the Middle (Why I'm m*therf**kin' rich)
Now I'm zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero (That's six)
[Outro: Tyler, The Creator, DJ Drama & Jasper]
Rolls-Royce pull up (Zero), Black boy hop out (That's seven)
Nah, I can't take this sh*t no more, man, I quit
That's it, I quit, I swear to God, n**ga
F*ck n***as talking to me about?
Quality Wednesday music
Wish-a-n***a-could face
(All storms is cloudy, n**ga) Oh yeah, you asked for it
(F*ckin' crumbs) Wish-a-n**ga-would face
F*ck you mean, n***a?