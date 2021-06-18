Tyler, The Creator 'LUMBERJACK' lyrics meaning explained

18 June 2021, 13:35

As Tyler, The Creator's highly anticipated album approaches, here's a breakdown of the lead single 'LUMBERJACK'.

Tyler, The Creator's new album is due to drop on 25th June, 2021 and the first single 'LUMBERJACK' has been released.

Tyler, the Creator new album 'Call Me If You Get Lost' 2021: release date, tracklist, features & more

Here's a breakdown of the track's lyrics.

"Call me lumbеrjack 'cause I wish a n***a would race (Uh-huh, right)"

In this lyric, Tyler takes uses the homophones “would” and “wood” to make a double meaning out of the popular phrase “I wish a n***a would” whilst also referencing a lumberjack's association to wood.

"I hit Drizzy and told him I had a milli' for him (Oh sh*t)"

This lyric seemingly refers to rapper Drake's appearance at Tyler’s 2019 Camp Flog Gnaw music festival. The rapper was infamously booed offstage, as fans were expecting Frank Ocean.

Tyler's new album will be released on June 25th
Tyler's new album will be released on June 25th. Picture: Getty

"That’s my nuance, used to be the weirdo, Used to laugh at me, listen to me with their ears closed"

Here, Tyler could be exploring the idea that some listeners considered himself and the 'Odd Future' collective he associated with, alternative and unlike most mainstream rappers.

"Quality Wednesday music"

Tyler is highlighting the fact that although the standard music release date in the industry is Friday, he released this song on a Wednesday (June16th).

  1. What are the full lyrics to Tyler, the Creator's song 'LUMBERJACK'?

    [Intro: Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama]
    Rolls-Royce pull up, Black boy hop out
    Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn't- (Hold up)
    "Oh, my God, I never seen nothin' like this"
    Haha, that's what my mom was sayin'
    She, she was cryin' and sh*t
    It was, she was just like, "This sh*t is beautiful"
    It was a beautiful moment
    You alway– you always keep the picnic blankets in the back
    'Cause you, you never know (Gangsta Grillz)
    You never know where the f*ck you gon' end up at
    (Okay, haha, let’s go, now we ready)

    [Chorus: Tyler, The Creator, DJ Drama & Jasper]
    Rolls-Royce pull up, Black boy hop out
    Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn't pull out
    MSG sell out, f*ck these n**gas yap 'bout?
    Whips on whips, my ancestors got they backs out (Yeah, oh)
    Two, four, five hundred stacks for the hood (I dare you, n**ga)
    Call me lumbеrjack 'cause I wish a n***a would race (Uh-huh, right)
    She wеnt like "Ah, this the wish-a-n***a-could face" (Uh)
    They ain't gettin' paper like they should, wait
    (You n***as woulda, coulda, shoulda, oh, sh*t)

    [Verse 1: Tyler, The Creator, DJ Drama & Jasper]
    N***as ain't really on the type of sh*t he on
    I hit Drizzy and told him I had a milli' for him (Oh sh*t)
    I own my companies full, told 'em to keep the loan
    I took that gold b*tch home, n**gas was big mad (Ugh, oh... sh*t)
    I put that b**ch on the shelf to let it ventilate
    And bought another car 'cause I ain't know how to celebrate (Top shelf, n***a)
    That big boy, that big b**ch for all weather
    It never rain in Cali', came with an umbrella (Ooh)

    [Chorus: Tyler, The Creator, DJ Drama & Jasper]
    Rolls-Royce pull up, Black boy hop out (Man, what the f*ck?)
    Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn't pull out
    MSG sell out, f*ck these n***as yap 'bout? (Sold out)
    Good credit score, this card really can't max out (Wow)
    Two, four, five hundred stacks for the hood
    Call me lumberjack 'cause I wish a n**ga would race (Uh-huh)
    N***a this the face, man I wish a n***— (It's the face)
    It's different, it's really different (Catch up, n***as)

    [Verse 2: Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama]
    Ayo, I might sled in Utah, LA too warm
    My n***a tall, look like a b*tch, I call him Mulan (Hey, oh)
    Salad colored emerald on finger, the size of croutons
    N***as cannot fuck with the form of true magic (Oh), new wand (N***a)
    That’s my nuance, used to be the weirdo (Ah)
    Used to laugh at me, listen to me with their ears closed
    Used to treat me like that boy from Malcolm in the Middle (Why I'm m*therf**kin' rich)
    Now I'm zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero (That's six)

    [Outro: Tyler, The Creator, DJ Drama & Jasper]
    Rolls-Royce pull up (Zero), Black boy hop out (That's seven)
    Nah, I can't take this sh*t no more, man, I quit
    That's it, I quit, I swear to God, n**ga
    F*ck n***as talking to me about?
    Quality Wednesday music
    Wish-a-n***a-could face
    (All storms is cloudy, n**ga) Oh yeah, you asked for it
    (F*ckin' crumbs) Wish-a-n**ga-would face
    F*ck you mean, n***a?

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Kardashian sisters will start new vestures

Keeping Up With Kardashians Finale: What will the Kardashian-Jenner sisters do next?
Kourtney Kardashian dating history: From Scott Disick to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian dating history: From Scott Disick to Travis Barker
Kim Kardashian responds to Van Jones dating rumours amid KUWTK reunion

Kim Kardashian responds to Van Jones dating rumours amid KUWTK reunion
Who are Kevin Hart's kids? Names and ages revealed

Who are Kevin Hart's kids? Names and ages revealed

Trending

Soulja Boy publicly shoots his shot with Kim Kardashian.

Soulja Boy publicly shoots his shot with Kim Kardashian

Melody Hurd plays Maddy in Fatherhood

Who plays 'Maddy' in Netflix's 'Fatherhood'? Name, age and more revealed
Bella Poarch

22 facts you need to know about TikTok star Bella Poarch

Notting Hill Carnival 2021 cancelled due to ongoing pandemic

Notting Hill Carnival 2021 cancelled due to ongoing pandemic

Which Kardashians are billionaires?

Which Kardashians are billionaires?