Tyler, The Creator 'LUMBERJACK' lyrics meaning explained

What are the full lyrics to Tyler, the Creator's song 'LUMBERJACK'?

[Intro: Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama]

Rolls-Royce pull up, Black boy hop out

Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn't- (Hold up)

"Oh, my God, I never seen nothin' like this"

Haha, that's what my mom was sayin'

She, she was cryin' and sh*t

It was, she was just like, "This sh*t is beautiful"

It was a beautiful moment

You alway– you always keep the picnic blankets in the back

'Cause you, you never know (Gangsta Grillz)

You never know where the f*ck you gon' end up at

(Okay, haha, let’s go, now we ready)

[Chorus: Tyler, The Creator, DJ Drama & Jasper]

Rolls-Royce pull up, Black boy hop out

Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn't pull out

MSG sell out, f*ck these n**gas yap 'bout?

Whips on whips, my ancestors got they backs out (Yeah, oh)

Two, four, five hundred stacks for the hood (I dare you, n**ga)

Call me lumbеrjack 'cause I wish a n***a would race (Uh-huh, right)

She wеnt like "Ah, this the wish-a-n***a-could face" (Uh)

They ain't gettin' paper like they should, wait

(You n***as woulda, coulda, shoulda, oh, sh*t)

[Verse 1: Tyler, The Creator, DJ Drama & Jasper]

N***as ain't really on the type of sh*t he on

I hit Drizzy and told him I had a milli' for him (Oh sh*t)

I own my companies full, told 'em to keep the loan

I took that gold b*tch home, n**gas was big mad (Ugh, oh... sh*t)

I put that b**ch on the shelf to let it ventilate

And bought another car 'cause I ain't know how to celebrate (Top shelf, n***a)

That big boy, that big b**ch for all weather

It never rain in Cali', came with an umbrella (Ooh)

[Chorus: Tyler, The Creator, DJ Drama & Jasper]

Rolls-Royce pull up, Black boy hop out (Man, what the f*ck?)

Shoutout to my mother and my father, didn't pull out

MSG sell out, f*ck these n***as yap 'bout? (Sold out)

Good credit score, this card really can't max out (Wow)

Two, four, five hundred stacks for the hood

Call me lumberjack 'cause I wish a n**ga would race (Uh-huh)

N***a this the face, man I wish a n***— (It's the face)

It's different, it's really different (Catch up, n***as)

[Verse 2: Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama]

Ayo, I might sled in Utah, LA too warm

My n***a tall, look like a b*tch, I call him Mulan (Hey, oh)

Salad colored emerald on finger, the size of croutons

N***as cannot fuck with the form of true magic (Oh), new wand (N***a)

That’s my nuance, used to be the weirdo (Ah)

Used to laugh at me, listen to me with their ears closed

Used to treat me like that boy from Malcolm in the Middle (Why I'm m*therf**kin' rich)

Now I'm zero, zero, zero, zero, zero, zero (That's six)

[Outro: Tyler, The Creator, DJ Drama & Jasper]

Rolls-Royce pull up (Zero), Black boy hop out (That's seven)

Nah, I can't take this sh*t no more, man, I quit

That's it, I quit, I swear to God, n**ga

F*ck n***as talking to me about?

Quality Wednesday music

Wish-a-n***a-could face

(All storms is cloudy, n**ga) Oh yeah, you asked for it

(F*ckin' crumbs) Wish-a-n**ga-would face

F*ck you mean, n***a?