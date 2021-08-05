Jadakiss 'arrested on murder charge' rumours and speculation explained

Jadakiss 'arrested on murder charge' rumours and speculation explained. Picture: Getty

Has Jadakiss really been arrested for a murder charge? Here's everything we know about the rumours.

Jadakiss became trending on Twitter when he strongly delivered his bars in a Verzuz battle representing the rap group The Lox against Dipset on Tuesday (Aug 3).

The two well-renowned rap groups went head to head in a clash at Madison Square Garden. A huge talking point was Jadakiss demolishing Cam'ron – which 50 Cent even trolled Killa Cam for.

Cam'ron (L) and Jadakiss attend Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset at Madison Square Garden on August 3, 2021. Picture: Getty

Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent trolled Cam'ron with a photoshopped picture of Jadakiss, a member of the Lox, wearing his signature pink mink.

Fif captioned the meme: “@jadakiss The LOX smoked @mr_camron DIPSET last night."LOL took his pink sh**!”

Fans took Jadakiss's win even further, creating a fake news report with the headline 'Rapper Jadakiss arrested on murder charge'.

While many fans saw the headline and ran with it, believing that Jadakiss had actually been arrested on a murder charge, it was all just a joke.

A fake news report was circulating on Twitter. The report praises Jadakiss for lyrically 'murdering' members from the Dipset rap group. Picture: Twitter/50cent

Jadakiss 'murdering' the set is other words for saying he 'killed' his performance – meaning he did an exceptionally great job at delivering his raps.

The fake news report further read: 'Jadakiss whose real name is Jason Phillips, was one of 3 who: "Murdered Dipset" said Detective Sgt Joseph Pietropaolo said.

He said the 'Lox' are charged with criminal possession of a weapon because a loaded microphone was found at Madison Sq. Garden and some Harlem residents became the victims to it.'

'Jadakiss, a Yonkers native, released his first solo set during the night and completely oliterated known associates of his close friend Ma$e. Further investigation...'

50 Cent reacts to the fake news report on Twitter. Picture: Twitter/@50cent

50 Cent shared the news report on Twitter and wrote: "Damn they are working this sh*t LOL".

While many fans were concerned, after seeing the headline without reading the fake news report, they took to Twitter with confusion.

One fan wrote: "Wait Jadakiss got arrested !!!", while another added: "Wayment jadakiss got arrested wth".

However, people began to catch onto the joke sparking more responses on Twitter. For clarity, Jadakiss has not been arrested.

See tweets below.

Has Jadakiss been arrested yet??? — The Charming_Jerk🇳🇬 (@NacksonD) August 4, 2021

Lmaoo at people saying Jadakiss was arrested for a murder last night — Drea🌷 (@DreaAloha) August 5, 2021

It's been nearly 24 hours and Jadakiss still has not been arrested for multiple homicide. — Chris Mangan (@ManganTime) August 4, 2021

Ok Jadakiss needs to be ARRESTED lol #verzuzbattle — Jeremy (@jhook1248) August 4, 2021