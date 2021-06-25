Tyler, The Creator ft. Lil Uzi & Pharrell - 'JUGGERNAUT' lyrics meaning explained

25 June 2021, 13:23

Tyler, The Creator has a new song featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell Williams. Picture: Getty

Here's a breakdown of Tyler, The Creator's new song 'JUGGERNAUT', featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell Williams.

Tyler, The Creator has released his album 'Call Me If You Get Lost'.

Here is a breakdown of the lyrics to the hit song 'JUGGERNAUT' featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell Williams

I'm so m*therf**kin' dead-*ss, I need some Timberlands (Woo) - Here, Tyler makes reference to the phrase "dead-*ass" which is stereotypically used by people from New York. He also then references Timberland boots, which are also stereotypically worn by NewYorkers.

I'm done with the 12, got a V16 (Uh) - Uzi is talking about cars in this lyric. Saying he has levelled up from a V12 engine to a V16 engine.

Last year more than what Google say my net is - Here Tyler is saying he earned more money last year than google recorded his net worth to be.

Tyler's album features the legendary Pharrell. Picture: Getty

It's the double P, I rock double C, Man, I run them beats like you run in cleats - Here, Pharrell introduces himself by saying he wears the brand Chanel, which features a 'double C' logo. In 2019, Pharrell debuted his collection with the French fashion house.

What a difference your wrist make when it's Richard-made - Pharrell is referring to the luxury 'Richard Mille' watch brand. He is saying thet people address and speak to you differently when you are wealthy.

  1. What are the full lyrics to Tyler, the Creator's song 'JUGGERNAUT' featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell

    [Intro: Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama]
    Hey Miss Parker
    Wait, wait, wait, wait
    Somethin' like (Uh-oh)
    I just cut some fresh lemons, where's the sugar?
    Lemon in my 'ade, lemon in my ears, call 'em boogers
    Rather six feet 'fore I'm ever seen with you n**gas (Hold up)
    Yeah

    [Verse 1: Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama]
    What it is? It's that n**ga T, skin look coloured in (Woo)
    Ridin' in double-double R, that's that Cullinan (Yeah)
    Pullin' in that four hundred gram, I just bought a disc (Yeah)
    Switzerland, Lake Geneva where I spend my summer in (True story)
    Golf le Fleur, that's Gianno shoe, what I'm runnin' in
    Earlobe look like headlights on a new van (Gangsta Grillz)
    I'm so m**herf**kin' dead-*ss, I need some Timberlands (Woo)
    I battle any man, Uzi Vert, don't think they understand (Yeah, yeah)

    [Verse 2: Lil Uzi Vert & Tyler, The Creator]
    Uh (Skrrt, cool), double C on my feet
    Double G on my freak (Ooh), Louis V by my brick
    She wan' kick it with me, she better eat it then leave (Leave, whoa)
    She try save 'bout the place but keep eatin' my meat
    We can't see none of 'em, bro, she keep eatin' my seeds (Woo)
    Got a E and a B on the back of the CT
    I'm done with the 12, got a V16 (Uh)
    Say the money comin' in, yeah, that's true
    The more money I get, I don't wan' s*x you
    Can't think about the last time that I text you
    It's probably one Sidekicks out them belt loops
    Sign my John Hancock on a b**ch every time I check you
    Just like a brand new Lamb', I wreck you, uh
    So if this mind is yours (Woo, woo, woo)

    [Chorus: Tyler, The Creator & Lil Uzi Vert]
    Ride to the dinner tapin'
    Outta time and imagine her in the exit
    Last year more than what Google say my net is
    I got chatter with the chef in the tinted exit (Like, whoa)
    Yeah, uh, uh, uh, whoa

    [Verse 3: Pharrell Williams]
    It's the double P, I rock double C
    Man, I run them beats like you run in cleats
    Man, come to me, you want somethin' to see
    This internally flawed, that's a double Vs
    What troubles me is you couple me
    With these subtle fleas tryna double league
    Hornet trapped in the hive of a m**herf**kin' bumblebee
    They just got the closest picture of the f**kin' sun surface, that was us
    Got the LaFerrari, park that b**ch just for one purpose, catchin' dust
    My Secret Service carry mops, you call 'em street sweepers, back you up
    Tat' you up then add you up, then give you a cover like Adwoa
    If the sh*t's fake, I don't respect it, it's clickbait
    And that's distaste like a sh*t shake
    What a difference your wrist make when it's Richard-made
    Hungry eyes tend to fixate like a empty stomach for a fish plate
    Sh*t-faced, get this straight, this is truck wheels that grip tape

    [Chorus: Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama]
    Ride to the dinner tapin'
    Outta time and imagine her in the exit (Why you even talkin' to us?)
    Last year more than what Google say my net is (Goddamn)
    I got chatter with the chef in the tinted exit
    Uh, uh, uh

