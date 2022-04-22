Trey Songz sued after allegedly exposing woman's breast at a party in resurfaced video

The R&B singer is being accused of sexual assault again after a fourth woman has came forward with a video of him pulling down her bikini top without her consent

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding sexual assault

Trey Songz has found himself in another sexual assault case after a fourth woman named Megan Johnson has come forward with a video showing the singer exposing her breast at a party without her consent.

In the clip, which surfaced on Twitter yesterday (April 21), Songz is seen approaching the young lady at a party in August 2013 and then pulling her bikini top off, exposing her breast yelling "titties in the Open".

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Trey Songz – whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson – is being sued for 'sexually assaulting and battering Ms. Johnson with a reckless disregard for her safety'.

The document also states that 'Johnson was having a friend take a photo of her, but as that was happening, Neverson approached her from behind and exposed her bare breast from her bikini top'.

"Ms. Johnson immediately pulled her top back on preparing herself for another assault. With intended premeditation, [Neverson] further terrorized and humiliated Ms. Johnson with [the] degrading chant, 'Titties in the Open'".

Megan Johnson claims that as a result of Songz's actions, she had suffered from long-term severe emotional distress and self-harm.

In the documents, she states that she decided to take legal action against him after his sexual assault case in Las Vegas was dropped. She’s requesting $5 million dollars to be settled out of court and Neverson has until May 5 to respond.

Johnson is currently being represented by Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, the same lawyers who are also representing women's basketball star Dylan Gonzalez, who accused the R&B singer of rape on Twitter in December.

Mitchell and Vrabeck are also representing other women who have made sexual assault allegations against Songz including Jauhara Jeffries, and an unidentified woman.

Last week, Songz was called out by podcaster Rory Farrell after he claimed that there are 20 more women who are yet to come out and expose Trey for having the same sexual assault experiences with him, calling the Can't Help But Wait singer "the scum of the f**king Earth".

Rory formerly of the Joe Budden Podcast says the Trey Songz documentary will be crazier than the R. Kelly one. Says he know 15-20 other women with the same sexual assault accusation experiences. pic.twitter.com/IuBSR2uAJs — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) April 16, 2022

In 2017, actress Keke Palmer claimed that the singer of "Neighbours Know My Name" used sexual intimidation to force her to appear in his "Pick Up the Phone" music video.

"How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict" she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

"Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time".