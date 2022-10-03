Nick Cannon welcomes his tenth child, just weeks after welcoming his ninth

Nick Cannon is now a father of 10, just weeks after welcoming baby number 9.

Nick Cannon has welcomed his tenth child this weekend with baby mama Brittany Bell.

The new arrival is called Rise Messiah Cannon, and Nick announced the birth of his son on Instagram.

This comes just two weeks after he welcomed his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, with model LaNisha Cole.

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more

Cannon and Bell now have three children together. Picture: Instagram

"Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps", he announced the birth on Instagram.

He continued on Instagram: "48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON."

"Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!"

Nick Cannon reveals he gets 'nervous' to welcome a new baby 'every single time'

Fans were quick to respond to the news of Cannon's latest arrival, with many noting the quick succession of his offspring.

"you gon need a birthday manager", one commented on Cannon's Instagram.

Cannon and Bell now have three children together - Golden, Powerful and now Rise too.

Mariah Carey admits she doesn't 'keep up' with Nick Cannon's growing number of children

Nick, Brittany and Golden pictured together. Picture: Getty Images

Cannon's latest arrival comes just days after his ex-wife Mariah Carey admitted that she doesn't "keep up" with his growing family.

Carey and Cannon have 11-year-old twins together, and are the first children in his long list of offspring.

He also has another child on the way with baby mama Abby De La Rosa.