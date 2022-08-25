Who is Nick Cannon's on-off girlfriend Brittany Bell? Children, age, Instagram & more

Brittany Bell is pregnant with Nick Cannon's tenth child, and already has two other kids with him.

Nick Cannon is expecting his tenth child and his third with baby mama Brittany Bell.

She joins Mariah Carey, Bre Tiesi, Abby De La Rosa and Alyssa Scott as the mothers of his children.

Cannon revealed the news of the pregnancy via Instagram, but who is his baby mama Brittany Bell?

