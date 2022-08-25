Nick Cannon expecting his TENTH child with baby mama Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting his tenth child, and third with baby mama Brittany Bell.

Television personality Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting his tenth child.

This time his baby mama is Brittany Bell, who he already has two children with.

They announced the news via Instagram, where Cannon and Bell took part in a sweet maternity shoot together.

The pair seemed happy posing for the camera. Picture: Instagram

It seems that Bell is quite far along in her pregnancy by the size of her bump, and even perhaps in her third trimester.

Cannon already has seven children with multiple baby mama's, but sadly his eighth child Zen passed away last year.

Bell posed topless in the shoot, donning her bump as Cannon cradled it.

In the maternity shoot, Cannon posed with Bell and his children Golden and Powerful Queen as they smiled as a family unit.

While many of Cannon's fans took to congratulate the pair on the news, many expressed their shock at his growing family.

One commented: "One thing Nick gnna do , is show up to the maternity shoot", poking fun at his multiple appearances at his baby mama's pregnancy announcements.

They posed together as a family. Picture: Instagram

Another said "Another one *Khaled voice*", citing the DJ's infamous catch phrase.

The caption to Nick's post hinted that they are expecting a son, as he wrote "#SonRISE" to accompany the picture.

His other baby mama, Abby De La Rosa, is also currently pregnant with his child.