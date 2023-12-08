Why did Nelly wear a plaster on his face?
8 December 2023, 15:11
Why did Nelly wear a plaster on his face back in the 00s, which became synonymous with his image?
Nelly is a rapper and singer, known for over two decades of hits including 'Dilemma', and has recently hit the news after announcing that he will be expecting a child with girlfriend Ashanti.
Fans have (of course) been looking at Nelly's nostalgic music videos, and many of which feature Nelly with a plaster / bandaid on his left cheek.
So, why did Nelly used to wear a bandage on his face? Here's all the rumours debunked.
Why did Nelly wear a bandaid on his face?
Nelly's plaster on his face became a signature part of his image in the early noughties, and whilst Nelly has never addressed the rumours as to why he wore it, some theories have surfaced.
According to Entertainment Weekly, Nelly wore the Band-Aid to cover up a basketball injury.
However, once it had healed, the source revealed that he kept wearing it in honour of City Spud, who collaborated with Nelly on his hit song 'Ride Wit Me'.
Nelly - Hot In Herre (Official Music Video)
Nelly said at the time that he wore it in tribute to his collaborator, who was serving a 10-year-sentence for robbery.
Nelly hit the news in December 2023 after revealing his girlfriend Ashanti is pregnant, after having two decades of history together.
The couple first met in 2003, split around 2013 and announced they had rekindled their romance in 2023.