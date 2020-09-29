Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey faces backlash after moving in with her sister

Naya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, has moved into a new L.A home with her sister Nickayla Rivera.

Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey has received backlash after moving in with the late Glee star's younger sister, Nickayla Rivera.

Actor Ryan Dorsey, 37, and 25-year old model Nickayla Rivera have grown incredible close since Naya, 33 tragically passed away after drowning in California's Lake Piru in July.

According to The Daily Mail, Ryan and Nickayla have now moved into a three-bedroom rented house together.

The pair live together in a house where they are caring for Naya and Ryan's son, Josey, who turned five last week. They are both receiving help from Dorsey's parents.

Ryan and Nickayla have reportedly been spending a lot of time together since they are now living in the same house.

Nickayla, who is a 5ft 11in fashion model and social influencer has responded after receiving backlash for moving in with Dorsey, as people suspect an indecent relationship may be going on.

In a new Instagram Story post, Nickayla issued a statement in response to the backlash. The 25-year-old model wrote ""In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family."

Nickayla continued "Showing up for my nephew, even though I can't show up for myself" on Instagram.

"Im not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure. What matters most I've learned is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted."

She ended her message by adding, "I hope you all can do the same."

Nickayla Rivera responds to claims her relationship with Ryan Dorsey is "inappropriate". Picture: Instagram

According to reports, Nickayla was seen helping Ryan begin moving his belongings from his previous home in North Hills, in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley on Sept 6th.

The pair moved to a new rented home where they are both living 30 minutes away.

In photos from The Daily Mail, Ryan is seen in a black t-shirt revealing his abs, while Nickayla wore a black New York graphic crop top.

A few days later, the pair spent two hours loading his furniture from his old home into a yellow truck, which drove the actor to his new house.

The house has a pool and costs nearly $5,000-a-month to rent.

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey got married back in 2014 and later divorced in 2018. Picture: Getty

Shortly after Rivera's death was confirmed by police, her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey took to social media to share shared an emotional tribute.

Rivera's sister also posted a sweet tribute to her sister, whom she is still grieving.

Ryan and Naya got married back in 2014 and later divorced in 2018. The pair got married less than three-months after Naya split from rapper Big Sean, 31.

Although Nickayla seems to be unbothered by the backlash online, people still have very strong opinions on the pair living together.

See reactions below.

Nickayla Rivera and that yt trash ex Ryan Dorsey are SICK! — Jess Checking (@HiringBlackFolk) September 28, 2020

Nickayla Rivera & Ryan Dorsey moving in together during grief is one thing & understandable. But them holding hands in a store wearing matching socks is something else 🧐 — Sabrina 🌹 (@FAB5AB) September 29, 2020

