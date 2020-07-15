Naya Rivera’s family shares emotional statement after Glee Star found dead

Naya Rivera's family have shared a heartfelt statement after the Glee Star was pronounced dead on Monday. Picture: Getty

The family of the late Glee star Naya Rivera, has shared a heartfelt statement following the news of her death.

By Tiana Williams

Naya Rivera’s family have broken their silence in a heartfelt statement after the 33-year-old actress was found dead at Lake Piru, California on Monday (Jul 13).

The Glee actress’s body was discovered after five days of an extensive search, with officials stating that she accidentally drowned while trying to save the life of her four-year-old son Josey Dorsey.

Since Rivera's body has been found, her co-stars and friends have paid tribute to her on social media.

Many have remembered her for her caring and giving nature, her ambition and determination and an overall bright spirit.

Naya Rivera, 33, 'saved her sons life' in her last moments. Picture: Getty

Rivera's family has now spoken out.

In a statement Deadline published, Rivera's family said: ‘We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week.'

‘While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit.'

‘Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister.’

‘Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya,’ the statement continued.

The family added: ‘We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support.’

‘Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.’ the letter ended.

Glee co-stars and creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have revealed that the cast members want to set up a college fund for Naya’s son, Josey.