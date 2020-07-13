Naya Rivera's family & ex Ryan Dorsey join ongoing search for missing Glee star

13 July 2020, 10:49 | Updated: 13 July 2020, 10:54

Naya Rivera is presumed dead after going missing at Lake Piru on Wednesday
Naya Rivera is presumed dead after going missing at Lake Piru on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Naya Rivera's family and ex-boyfriend, Ryan Dorsey, has joined the search for the former Glee star at Lake Piru, California.

By Tiana Williams

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey was seen joining her family at Lake Piru, as the ongoing search for the former Glee star continues.

The 33-year-old actress is presumed dead after she did not return to a rented boat at Lake Piru, California – after going for a swim with her four-year-old son Josey – who she shares with ex Ryan.

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey were together for four years before splitting in 2018
Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey were together for four years before splitting in 2018. Picture: Getty

Naya and Ryan were married for four years before splitting in 2018. Ryan was seen at Lake Piru, joining Naya's family including her mother, father and brother, helping to search for her.

Ryan was seen hugging Naya’s family members in touching photos at Lake Piru.

"Naya's mother and brother have been at the lake every day since Naya disappeared. They have been in constant contact with the Sheriff's Office and involved in the search.

On Saturday morning, they joined the search on a sheriff's boat," a source tells PEOPLE.

Photos showing Rivera's father swimming in the water, searching for her has surfaced online.

On Wednesday (Jul 8), Naya was spotted on camera, after CCTV footage showed her arriving to the dock in her black Mercedes G Wagon.

A search operation was launched on Wednesday, however got suspended overnight due to poor visibility.The search presumed the following day.

Police have since confirmed that Naya presumed dead and they will continue to search for her.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office senior deputy Miguel Gonzalez stated: ‘Unfortunately, until the body is recovered we definitely won’t know what actually happened with her, whether it be something medically or if she did have any trauma prior to going down beneath the water. ‘

'And until we recover the body we probably won’t find the answers to those questions.’

Last week, Rivera's 4-year-old son, Josey, was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru. Josey has since informed authorities that his mother never returned to the boat while they were swimming.

