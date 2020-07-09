Glee's Naya Rivera missing and feared dead after son, 4, found alone on boat

Glee star Naya Rivera is missing after her son was found alone on a boat in California. Picture: Getty

Police are searching for missing actress Naya Rivera after her son was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru in California on Wednesday.

By Cat Warner

Actress Naya Rivera is missing after her four-year-old son was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru in California on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Glee star and her son, Josey Hollis, reportedly rented a pontoon on the lake, but three hours later her son was found sleeping alone on board the vessel wearing his life jacket.

Actress Naya Rivera is feared dead after her son Josey was found alone on a boat. Picture: Getty

Rivera's life jacket and identification were found on the boat. Josey told the investigators after he and his mother had gone into the sea, he got back onto the boat but his mother did not.

The exact circumstances are unclear. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed last night (8 Jul) Rivera was the missing person, and launched a boat and helicopter search on Wednesday afternoon

The search was suspended by night time and will continue at first light on Thursday morning. "This is considered to be a horrible accident," Ventura County Sheriff's Department officials said, adding that no foul play was suspected.

Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana Lopez on the show, married fellow actor Ryan Dorsey in 2014. They divorced in 2018 with joint custody of their son Josey.

This is a developing story.