Glee's Naya Rivera missing and feared dead after son, 4, found alone on boat

9 July 2020, 08:57

Glee star Naya Rivera is missing after her son was found alone on a boat in California.
Glee star Naya Rivera is missing after her son was found alone on a boat in California. Picture: Getty

Police are searching for missing actress Naya Rivera after her son was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru in California on Wednesday.

By Cat Warner

Actress Naya Rivera is missing after her four-year-old son was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru in California on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Glee star and her son, Josey Hollis, reportedly rented a pontoon on the lake, but three hours later her son was found sleeping alone on board the vessel wearing his life jacket.

Actress Naya Rivera is feared dead after her son Josey was found alone on a boat.
Actress Naya Rivera is feared dead after her son Josey was found alone on a boat. Picture: Getty

Rivera's life jacket and identification were found on the boat. Josey told the investigators after he and his mother had gone into the sea, he got back onto the boat but his mother did not.

The exact circumstances are unclear. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed last night (8 Jul) Rivera was the missing person, and launched a boat and helicopter search on Wednesday afternoon

The search was suspended by night time and will continue at first light on Thursday morning. "This is considered to be a horrible accident," Ventura County Sheriff's Department officials said, adding that no foul play was suspected.

Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana Lopez on the show, married fellow actor Ryan Dorsey in 2014. They divorced in 2018 with joint custody of their son Josey.

This is a developing story.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Hip-Hop News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kanye West shares since-deleted tweet alongside a 'pro-life' message

Kanye West deletes anti-abortion tweet about '6-month fetus' after backlash

Kanye West

Tekashi 6ix9ine has shared the last DM he received from the late XXXTentacion.

Tekashi 6ix9ine shares his haunting final message from XXXTentacion

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian throw up ‘gang sings’ in hilarious throwback photo

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian roasted for throwing 'gang signs’ in resurfaced photo
11-year-old boy's heartbreaking letter about his experience with racism goes viral

11-year-old boy's heartbreaking letter about his experience with racism goes viral

Trending

Drake More Life Tattoo

55 Hip Hop tattoos that will inspire you to get inked

Mike Pompeo addressed a potential TikTok ban in America

TikTok ban addressed by Mike Pompeo amid privacy fears

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together? Her latest Instagram post has got fans talking.

Kylie Jenner fans convinced cryptic post is about wanting Travis Scott back
Breonna Taylor’s family claims she was 'still alive for up to 6 minutes' after shooting

Breonna Taylor death: Family claims she was 'still alive up to 6 minutes' after shooting
50 Cent "unapologetic" over "angry black women" comments

50 Cent "unapologetic" as he backs up "angry black women" comments

50 Cent