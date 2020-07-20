Big Sean "cherishes" ex fiancée Naya Rivera in heartbreaking tribute post

Big Sean pays tribute to Naya Rivera on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Rapper Big Sean has payed tribute to his ex-fiancée, Naya Rivera, following her tragic death.

By Tiana Williams

Big Sean has payed tribute to his ex-fiancée, Naya Rivera, who sadly passed away earlier this month.

Former Glee star Rivera's death was confirmed after her body was found at Lake Piru, California last week Monday (Jul 13).

The star – aged 33 – went missing by the lake on Wednesday (Jul 8), where her son Josey Dorsey, was found alone on a boat.

Rivera's four-year-old son later told authorities that his mother disappeared under the water.

Following the news of Rivera's passing, many family, friends and fans have paid tribute to the star.

Now, her ex-fiancé Big Sean has shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram.

Big Sean and Naya Rivera were engaged from 2013 to 2014. Picture: Getty

On Friday night (Jul 17), the "Blessings" rapper shared a black and white portrait photo of Rivera, in her role as Santana Lopez on Glee.

“Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul!” he wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence,” he continued.

“You are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own.”

"I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person."

Sean added: "I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya"

Sean and Rivera, 33, were engaged between 2013 and 2014. Big Sean and Naya got engaged after six months of dating, however they split just five months later.

In Naya's memoir 'Sorry Not Sorry', she revealed that she realised she no longer wanted to get married after reading an article online.

R.I.P Naya Rivera. Our thoughts are with the family, friends and fans of Rivera.