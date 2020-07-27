Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey breaks silence on Glee star's tragic death

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey pays heartbreaking tribute to late Glee Star. Picture: Getty

Actor Ryan Dorsey has shared a heartbreaking tribute following the tragic death of his ex-wife, Naya Rivera.

By Tiana Williams

Naya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, has broken his silence following the tragic passing of former Glee actress, Naya Rivera.

On Saturday (Jul 25) Dorsey, 37, shared an emotional tribute dedicated to his ex-wife and son's mother, Rivera.

The 33-year-old late actress was confirmed dead two weeks ago, when her body was found at Lake Piru, five days after she was reported missing.

Rivera was swimming with her four-year-old son Josey Dorsey – who she shares with Ryan – when she did not return.

Josey was found on a boat alone, and later confirmed he watched his mother go beneath the water.

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey were married from 2014 until they divorced in 2018. Picture: Getty

In a heartbreaking post Dorsey shared to his Instagram, the actor expressed the pain he feels following the loss of Rivera and as vowed he will keep her memory alive for their young son.

Dorsey began his tribute, writing: 'This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it'.

The 37-year-old actor continued 'You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...'

'I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for.'

Dorsey expressed he is grateful he has so many memories with Rivera on the app Snapchat, despite the Glee star being 'annoyed' at him for filming her.

'I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: "Ryan can you stop snap chatting!" Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up,' explained Dorsey.

'Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from.' Dorsey continued.

'We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep.' he added.

Ryan also thanked his fans, friends, and family who have actively reached out and been there to support him through this difficult time.

'To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you...thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way,' he wrote.

The actor, who stars in the 2017 film 'Ray Donovan', told his following that 'Time on Earth is precious,' before encouraging them to not only be kind to themselves, but to 'be kind to others'.

Dorsey ended his tribute, stating 'I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything.'

He added 'There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about,' concluded Dorsey.

In the post, he uploaded photos of Naya holding their son Josey, who they welcomed into the world in 2015.

Ryan and Naya got married back in 2014 and later divorced in 2018.

The pair got married less than three-months after Naya split from rapper Big Sean, 31.

We're wishing the family, friends and fans of Naya Rivera peace and strength during this time. R.I.P Naya Rivera.