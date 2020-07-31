Naya Rivera's death certificate confirms official cause of death

Naya Rivera's death certificate confirms official cause of death. Picture: Getty

Glee star Naya Rivera died whilst out boating with her young son on Lake Piru in California.

By Matt Tarr

After Glee star Naya Rivera went missing whilst she was out boating on California's Lake Piru with her four-year-old son Josey, a huge search party was set up to find the actress.

Five days later, Naya's body was found and she's now been laid to rest at Hollywood Hills cemetery Forest Lawn Memorial Park, with the star's death certificate revealing her exact cause of death.

Naya Rivera's death certificate confirms she died of accidental drowning. Picture: Getty

Obtained by People, Naya Rivera's death cetificate reveals that the Glee actress' cause of death was accidental drowning and confirmed that no other significant conditions contributed to Naya's death. The death certificate also explains that the mother-of-one died within minutes.

Naya's family issued a statement following her death which read, 'We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week.'

‘While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister. Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.’

Naya rivera and Big Sean previously dated and were engaged. Picture: Getty

Naya Rivera was also famously engaged to Big Sean and the rapper posted a tribute to the late actress on his Instagram after her death was confirmed.

Big Sean wrote, 'Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own.'

He added, 'I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya 💙🙏🏾'.