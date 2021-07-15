Who is Love Island’s Andrea-Jane 'AJ' Bunker? Age, job, Instagram and more

Everything you need to know about the new Love Island bombshell.

Things are seriously heating up in the Love Island villa, and a new bombshell is about to shake everything up all over again - enter, AJ.

Andrea-Jane 'AJ' Bunker is the latest hopeful looking for love and is ready to turn some heads. "I'll definitely tell it how it is. I’ll definitely speak my mind," says AJ. "I’ve got expectations and if they’re not met...."

Here's everything you need to know about AJ, from her age and her job to her dream man and more.

Who is Andrea-Jane 'AJ' Bunker?

AJ is a 28-year-old hair extension technician from Hertfordshire. Ahead of her stint in the Mallorca villa, she describes herself as "a ‘like to go out and do something’ kind of person."

"I want to do an activity, where we are trying something new together. At the same time I don’t mind having a drink with someone and getting to know them," she says.

"The one thing I would hate is going for food with someone because I’m the messiest eater and I would end up dropping something down myself!

AJ says her family would describer her as "the life of the party," but can be "a little bit savage."

"My girls call me savage all the time. But I’ve got the biggest heart and I’ll do anything for my friends and family. And I would definitely say I’m confident as well. My girls also would say I’m indecisive and impatient!"

What is Andrea-Jane 'AJ' Bunker looking for?

AJ already has her eyes on fellow bombshell Teddy Soares, who is currently coupled up with Faye Winter.

"There is something about Teddy. He’s a bit of me. In terms of being adventurous and spontaneous, I think we’d get on really well," she says, before adding she'd also like to get to know Hugo and Aaron.

"I’m a respectful person in terms of morals. I’ll definitely approach [Faye] and have a conversation beforehand. But I wouldn’t hold back.

"I feel like we all have a right to get to know the guys in there. I’ll definitely have a word with her first and would keep her updated on where everything is at really. I’m open and honest and I think that’s all you can really do."

AJ's celebrity crushes are Jason Momoa, Tom Hardy and Anthony Joshua. "An alpha male but with a gentle side. I love guys that love animals," she says.

Is Andrea-Jane 'AJ' Bunker on Instagram?

Yes, you can find AJ on Instagram @andreajanebunker.

Her profile is full of stunning selfies, travelling photos and snaps from glam nights out.