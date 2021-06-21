Who is Aaron Francis? Love Island 2021 contestant's age & Instagram revealed

Picture: ITV

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island 2021 hopeful and events host Aaron Francis.

Love Island is back for 2021 with a brand new cast of hopefuls this summer, including luxury events host Aaron Francis.

Aaron, who says he prefers relationships to dating, has been single for "six or seven months and the dating world at the moment is a little bit off. Everyone’s wearing masks. You can’t really see anyone which makes dating a lot harder."

Here's everything you need to know about this year's islander.

Picture: ITV

Who is Aaron Francis and how old is he?

Aaron is 24 years old and hails from London. Through his job as a luxury events host, he says he's met loads of celebs and has even worked at Royal weddings, where he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

"I hosted and chatted. It was nice and intimate. Everyone’s chill," he says. "In my job you meet a lot of famous people… unless you’re Beyonce, I’m not really interested."

What is Aaron Francis' Instagram?

You can find Aaron on Instagram at @aaronfranciis.

Picture: Instagram/@aaronfranciis

What has Aaron Francis said about Love Island?

"I need someone that is passionate about what they are doing - from scientist to anything - you can tell when someone is speaking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking. I love that," says Aaron on finding love.

"I don’t like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend. Especially because I work on the weekends."

When is Love Island back on?

Love Island returns on Monday 28th June, 2021 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.