Who is Love Island's Teddy Soares? Age, job, Instagram and more revealed

The lowdown on new Love Island boy, Teddy Soares. Picture: ITV2 / Instagram

Things are really starting to heat up in the Love Island villa - with yet another bombshell arriving on the scene in tonight's episode!

Love Island 2021 is well underway, with this year's summer series kicking off back on June 28.

Since then, ITV2's hit reality dating show has delivered our daily dose of drama, with recouplings, steamy smooches, betrayals and show downs aplenty.

To make things even more dramatic, the showmakers are adding a new guy into the mix: Cue the arrival of Teddy Soares.

READ MORE: What is Hugo Hammond's disability?

Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island bombshell - including his age, job and Instagram handle.

Who is Teddy Soares and how old is he?

Teddy is 26 years old and lives in Manchester.

According to the new arrival, he's "ready for love" and has "always been the type of guy to be in long relationships."

He went so far as to say: "If I do find someone in the villa, I’m going to take it seriously."

READ MORE: Inside Love Island Lucinda Strafford's fashion brand 'The Luxe Range'

What does Teddy do for a living?

For the past four years, Teddy has worked as a senior financial consultant for White Oak.

Previously, he modelled for clothing brand Abercrombie & Fitch and attended Henley College in Oxfordshire.

Is he on Instagram?

I mean, you wouldn't go on Love Island without having the 'Gram, would you?

You can follow Teddy @teddy_soares for more shirtless snaps and brooding selfies.

He currently has just over 6,000 followers - but no doubt that'll soon change!

What has Teddy said about going onto Love Island?

Describing what he'd bring to the Love Island villa, Teddy said: "I’m cuddly, caring and all my friends, when they have an issue they call me and confide in me.

"I’m always that person to lean on. I’m the person they pick up the phone and speak to me about any issues they have."

He added: "I think I’m going to add that element with the boys. From a girls’ standpoint, they’re going to have to get used to me stirring a few pots and causing a bit of a ruckus.

"I do think hopefully, me walking into the villa the girls will have something to look at."

Who has he got his sights set on in the villa?

Not wanting to give too much away, Teddy said he "wants to get to know all of the girls. I’m not afraid to step on toes to get the girl I want."

That said, fans are convinced he'll make a move on Kaz Kamwi - especially after Toby Aromolaran's confession about his snog with Chloe Burrows.

Only time will tell...

Love Island airs on ITV2 weeknights and Sundays at 9pm.