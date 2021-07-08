Inside Love Island Lucinda Strafford's fashion brand 'The Luxe Range'
8 July 2021, 12:41
Here's everything you need to know about Love Island bombshell Lucinda Strafford's brand, 'The Luxe Range'.
Love Island star Lucinda Strafford has sparked conversation, having entered the villa as a 'bombshell'.
What disability does Love Island's Hugo Hammond have?
But, what do we know about the stars business 'The Luxe Range'?
-
What brand does Love Island's Lucinda Strafford own?
Love Island 'bombshell' Lucinda Strafford is the successful owner of 'The Luxe Range' - a women's fashion boutique.
Her brand has over 24k followers on Instagram, a number that is likely to grow with her time in the villa.
The stars brand focuses on fashion, whilst also promoting women's empowerment.
Her businesses' Instagram page features the brands looks as well as motivational quotes.
-
Has Love Island's Lucinda Strafford always run 'The Luxe Range'?
Lucinda let fans know that she has not always been a business owner.
Speaking on the show, she said that she used to be an air hostess - however was made redundant due to the pandemic.
She went on to say that she subsequently launched her own business 'The Luxe Range'.
-
How much is Love Island's Lucinda Strafford's brand worth?
Lucinda's brand is also said not only be successful in regard to followers.
The 21 year old is reported to have net-worth of around $200,000.
-
How can fans shop from Lucinda Strafford's brand 'The Luxe Range'?
Fans that are loving Lucinda's Love Island looks can also shop from 'The Luxe Range'.
The brands site can be found at: www.theluxerange.co.uk.
There is a wide rage in the prices, with items from as low as £7, ranging to £80; making it affordable for all.
The Luxe Range organises clothes in categories for events, such as 'day-drinks' and 'holiday shop', making it easy to find looks for all occasions.
The boutique also offers free UK standard shipping.
Fans can follow the stars brand on Instagram at: @TheLuxeRange.