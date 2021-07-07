Exclusive

Love Island's Amber Gill reveals she would couple up with 2021 contestant Brad McClelland

Love Island's Amber Gill shared that she would choose 2021 contestant Brad McClelland to couple up with, during an interview with Will Njobvu.

2019 Love Island winner Amber Gill spoke with Will Nbjovu in an interview at the Capital Xtra studios.

The star spoke about her own love life, mental health and a personal connection to one of the shows 2021 contestants, Brad McClelland.

Amber spoke about her relationship with fellow winner Greg O'shea. Picture: Global

Amber spoke about her fellow contestant Greg O'Shea, who she won the completion with.

Will asked Amber about their relationship after the show ended, saying: "Do you two still speak?" to which Gill replied: "We actually don’t speak".

She continued: "I mean there’s no bad blood, but there’s some people that you are close with and friends with and there’s people that you aren’t. So we just don’t.".

Amber spoke about her personal connection to 2021 contestant, Brad. Picture: Instagram

The 2019 winner also shared that one of her friends dated this series contestant Brad – information that she previously shared in a now deleted tweet.

Speaking on Brad McClellend, Amber said her friend believed he has "the capability to win", referring to him as "quite funny" and a "really sweet guy".

Amber shared that her friend used to date 2021 contestant Brad. Picture: Global

Amber went on to speak about McClellend, revealing that he would be her choice of partner if she were to re-enter the villa for this series.

"I am not really into any of the boys at the minute, if I'm honest" Amber shared.

However, the star continued to say if she was made to choose, she would pick Brad, saying "he's beautiful...it's got to be brad...and apparently he's a sweetheart, according to my friend."

The star continued to discuss the 26 year old labourer's romantic connection to her friend, "she'll be fine" that Amber would pick Brad as her match.

Watch Amber's full interview with Will on the Capital Xtra YouTube channel.