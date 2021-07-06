Exclusive

Love Island’s Shannon Singh says she is "not ashamed" of glamour modelling and OnlyFans

Love Island's Shannon Singh says it's great to 'change people’s perceptions' of glamour modelling and OnlyFans during her chat with Will Njobvu.

Love Island's 2021 contestant Shannon Singh sat down for an interview with Will Nbjovu in our Capital XTRA studios.

The model, 22 — who was paired with Aaron Francis, 24 — left after only two days and revealed that viewers never got to see the real her.

Shannon Singh has a Twitch account and revealed that she loves to stream, particularly 'Call of Duty'. Picture: Instagram/@shannonsinghhh

During the interview, Singh told Will that viewers weren't able to see her true personality as the air time she had "didn't do her justice".

The 22-year-old social media star revealed that she had many conversations that did not get aired, such as her "sitting with the lads a lot of the time talking about gaming, music, partying".

While the star revealed she wasn't happy with her air time, she said she was pleased that she could "break the narrative" for glamour models and women who choose to do OnlyFans.

Although Singh was highly criticised for her past jobs, she said Love Island gave her the opportunity to "change people’s perceptions".

Will Nvjobvu and Shannon Singh post for a photo in our Capital XTRA studios. Picture: Global

When asked about how she felt about receiving backlash for her glamour modelling and OnlyFans, she responded: 'Do you know what? I loved it, because what I’m getting portrayed as is as a glamour model.'

'I hung up they boots so long ago, you know? I was a teenager when I done it, I was 18, 19.' Shannon said.

She continued: 'But it’s so great to change people’s perceptions because I went in I did get made aware that, you know, some of the press wasn’t very great. But there’s nothing that I’m ashamed of, I own who I am, I’m very unapologetic but in a good way.'

Shannon says it’s great to change people’s perceptions of glamour models & Only Fans. Picture: Global

Shannon went on to add: 'But, while I’m not doing Only Fans – I have hung up they boots – but it’s an amazing platform for people to take ownership of their own content and yeah, I think it gives girls an insight into glamour girls.'

'You know, pre-conceptions – even though you can be a glamour model you can still have girl code. You know, I wasn’t kissing Toby because he was with Kaz, they were vibing, so I’m not breaking girl code.'

'And I think, I’m amazed that I’ve had the opportunity to use my platform to kind of break narratives and break perceptions.'

Be sure to check out Shannon's full interview, coming to our YouTube very soon.