Who is Shannon Singh? Love Island 2021 contestant's age & Instagram revealed

Here's everything you need to know about Scottish model and Love Island 2021 hopeful Shannon Singh.

Love Island is back for 2021 with brand new batch of singletons looking for love, including model Shannon Singh.

"It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. If you’re lucky enough to participate in the show, why would you not? And hopefully meet an exciting hunk," says Shannon.

Who is Shannon Singh and how old is she?

Shannon is a 22-year-old model from Fife, Scotland. She used to work as a glamour model in her late teens, and she now focuses on social media and DJing.

"I loved those days, I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, they were my glory days. Now I’m more on Instagram/ YouTube. I’ve done a bit of commercial modelling. I can DJ as well."

What is Shannon Singh's Instagram?

You can find Shannon on Instagram at @shannonsinghhh.

What has Shannon Singh said about Love Island?

In terms of a romantic partner, Shannon says she doesn't "feed off looks", but focuses on more their energy.

"I need someone with personality. Just someone I can have fun with. I’m a party girl, I love going out, I’m very social. For me it’s quite hard to find people who are genuine and looking for what you’re looking for," she says.

"I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient. I need to make sure they’re for me. Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great."

When is Love Island back on?

Love Island returns on Monday 28th June, 2021 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.