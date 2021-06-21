Who is Brad McClelland? Love Island 2021 contestant's age & Instagram revealed

Who is Brad McClelland? Love Island 2021 contestant's age & Instagram revealed. Picture: ITV

Here's everything you need to know about labourer and Love Island 2021 hopeful Brad McClelland.

Love Island is back for 2021 and there's a brand new batch of singletons hoping to find love, including labourer Brad McClelland.

His celebrity crushes are Instagram star Sommer Ray, ex-islander Zara McDermott and Megan Fox, and he's looking for love this summer in the villa.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's islander.

Brad is looking for love this summer. Picture: ITV

Who is Brad McClelland and how old is he?

Brad McClelland is a 26 year old labourer from Northumberland, and says he's super laid-back.

"I try and make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible. They’d probably say – not lazy, as I’m energetic – I just try to get away with doing literally nothing," he says.

What is Brad McClelland's Instagram?

You can find Brad on Instagram at @brad_mcclell.

Brad is looking for love this summer. Picture: Instagram/@brad_mcclell

What has Brad McClelland said about Love Island?

Brad likes meeting people in person, and is keen to get dating when he gets into the sun-soaked villa.

"I want to date face-to-face, I like meeting people. I’m easy going, laid back. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?" he says.

When is Love Island back on?

Love Island returns on Monday 28th June, 2021 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.