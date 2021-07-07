What disability does Love Island's Hugo Hammond have?

The latest season of Love Island has been praised for its inclusion of a physically disabled cast member.

Here's everything you need to know about the 24 year old P.E teachers disability.

What disability does Hugo From Love Island have? Hugo was born with club foot, and underwent several operations as a child. The condition occurs in 1 out of 1,000 children and is more common among boys. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugo Hammond (@hugo_hammond_) When asked how his disability impacts him, Hugo made it clear that it doesn't stop him. “I’ve actually played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability). I’ve been to Bangladesh, Dubai, I’ve been everywhere to play cricket." the teacher said. "I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid" he continued. "You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes.”.

What is a club foot? 'Club Foot' refers to a condition when a baby is born with feet that turn under. However, it can usually be corrected with physiotherapy and treatment during early years. It is said not to be painful for babies but can cause problems with walking as they grow up if left untreated.