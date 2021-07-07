What disability does Love Island's Hugo Hammond have?
7 July 2021, 13:02
The latest season of Love Island has been praised for its inclusion of a physically disabled cast member.
Love Island has been praised for its inclusion of Hugo Hammond, who is physically disabled.
Here's everything you need to know about the 24 year old P.E teachers disability.
What disability does Hugo From Love Island have?
Hugo was born with club foot, and underwent several operations as a child.
The condition occurs in 1 out of 1,000 children and is more common among boys.
When asked how his disability impacts him, Hugo made it clear that it doesn't stop him.
“I’ve actually played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability). I’ve been to Bangladesh, Dubai, I’ve been everywhere to play cricket." the teacher said.
"I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid" he continued.
"You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes.”.
What is a club foot?
'Club Foot' refers to a condition when a baby is born with feet that turn under. However, it can usually be corrected with physiotherapy and treatment during early years.
It is said not to be painful for babies but can cause problems with walking as they grow up if left untreated.
Is Hugo Hammond Love Island's first disabled contestant?
There has been controversy over Hugo being named the first disabled contestant, with past contestant Niall Aslam taking to his Instagram to address the issue.
Niall told his followers how his autism has not been recognised.
In the captioned that accompanied his video, he said:
"I'm disappointed that people are disregarding the fact autism is a disability and claiming that this year love island will feature their first person with a disability".
He continued saying: "I fully support Hammond and his journey. However the Show were fully aware of my disability when they cast me".
He continued: "perhaps this lack of appreciation of hidden disability’s led to me leaving the show early and ending up in a psychiatric hospital."
"I suppose that the truth is not what people want to hear." he concluded.
Fans can watch Love Island at 9pm on ITV2.