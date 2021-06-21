Who is Kaz Kamwi? Love Island 2021 contestant's age & Instagram revealed

Here's everything you need to know about fashion blogger and Love Island 2021 hopeful Kaz Kamwi.

Love Island is returning for 2021 with brand new group of singletons looking for love, including fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi.

"I'm fun, dramatic, spontaneous. Friendly as well. Light-hearted. Life is a party – I’m not the mum in the group, my friends are not looking at me to look after them!" she says.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's islander.

Who is Kaz Kamwi and how old is she?

Kaz is a 26 year old fashion blogger from Essex. She posts fashion and styling videos on Instagram, and is a self-confessed party girl.

The worst date she's every been on? "A guy asked me out for dinner and he was ‘mystery dining’ the restaurant," she reveals, "I will never get over the fact that he made me pay, while he got to eat for free and he made me sit there while he did his review.

What is Kaz Kamwi's Instagram?

You can find Kaz on Instagram at @kazkamwi.

What has Kaz Kamwi said about Love Island?

Kaz has revealed she's ready for something serious when it comes to her love life.

"I like meeting new people, I’m ready to be in a relationship. Why not be in a place where people are looking for the same things as me?"

When is Love Island back on?

Love Island returns on Monday 28th June, 2021 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.