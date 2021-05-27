Love Island to return to Majorca as iconic villa undergoes 'revamp'

The popular ITV show is returning to Majorca next month after a two year hiatus.

Love Island is set to make a long-awaited return next month as the iconic Majorcan villa undergoes a revamp ahead of the new series.

The iconic residence has been vacant for two years after last year's summer series was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving fans majorly disappointed.

However, earlier this year, ITV boss Kevin Lygo confirmed that the series will indeed be back this year. "There’s so much to look forward to on ITV this spring and into summer, with the Euros and the return of Love Island, but much more besides," he said.

Builders have been spotted at the luxurious house over the last few days, working hard to get the property ready for the next batch of hopefully singletons.

Trucks packed with construction equipment have reportedly been seen at the premises, with eyewitnesses claiming to have spotted signs about coronavirus safety precautions.

Laura Whitmore is expected to host the sun-soaked reality show after she was was recently spotted filming promo for the new series.

Laura Whitmore is expected to host the sun-soaked reality show. Picture: ITV

"Crew members are scheduled to fly out to Majorca on June 20 – with the series expected to launch a week later," a source told the Mail Online, "The delayed launch date will not have an impact on the length of the series, with the show still running for a duration of eight weeks."

Prior to the announcement of the new series, reports suggested that ITV had planned to film the show in Jersey if travel restrictions made it impossible to film in Majorca.