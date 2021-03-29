Love Island 2021: ITV's hit show will return to Majorca this year

Love Island will be returning in 2021! This year, the show will be taking place in a new exciting location, Majorca, Spain.

According to The Sun, TV bosses have arranged for an extra cast to fly out in May and quarantine as a Covid precaution, similarly to the the main set of singletons.

The show is usually filmed in a villa near Sant Llorenç des Cardassar on the Spanish isle. However, UK locations including Jersey, Cornwall and Devon had been considered for 2021.

A source told The Sun: 'All precautions have been taken to make sure it goes smoothly. Besides the extra cast, they've incorporated Covid safety measures and increased checks on contestants' mental health.

Adding: 'Everyone is very excited. Restrictions are easing, the Euros football is on and Love Island is back in Majorca. What more could you want?'

However, according to MailOnline, who directly spoke to a Love Island representative, the official location has not yet been announced by them.

'We are not currently in a position to confirm locations for the forthcoming series of Love Island.' the representative told the publication.

Fans were disheartened after the summer series of Love Island 2020 was cancelled after the production team found it 'logistically impossible' to organise the show around the pandemic restrictions at the time.

Reports have claims that ITV has extended applications to find the perfect cast for this year's show. The applications were due to close on April 30, but has now been extended as they search for a more diverse cast.

There has already been 100,000 applications for this year's series.

Applicants for the next series have reportedly been told they will have to be free for 10 weeks abroad and partake in a psychological and physical assessment.

The singletons will also be required to take a sexual health screening and an unannounced drugs test.

According to the publication, the cast will also have to be clear about if they live with anyone who’s clinically vulnerable.

The cast will be asked for their mental health histories and for permission to contact their GPs and in order to help support them on the show.

It was previously reported that Jersey was secured for filming this summer if production cannot take place in the show's usual location of Mallorca.