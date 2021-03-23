Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace Park: dates, tickets, lineup & more
23 March 2021, 16:17
Wireless Festival 2021 will take place in September at Crystal Palace Park, London, with a lineup yet to be announced.
Wireless Festival have announced that they will be returning in late 2021 with a brand new venue.
The festival will take place at Crystal Palace Park in South London over the weekend of the 10th - 12th September, with tickets going on sale at 12pm today (23 Mar).
If you had already purchased tickets for the 2019 festival and rolled them over to 2020, you will be able to roll these over to the 2021 event or get a refund. Ticketmaster will reach out if this applies to you.
More information about this year's event is set to be announced, but here's everything you need to know so far.
When is Wireless 2021?
Wireless Festival 2021 is scheduled to take place in September on Friday 10th, Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th.
The festival usually takes place in July, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event had to be pushed back.
"Early July was too much of a worry for us in the government's timing out of lockdown and we really wanted to ensure Wireless could happen this year," reads the official Wireless statement.
Where is Wireless 2021 taking place?
Wireless Festival 2021 is scheduled to take place at Crystal Palace Park in South London this year.
"Unfortunately we couldn't make it work in Finsbury in September but we can in the beautiful Crystal Palace Park!" say Wireless in their official statement.
For the last few years, Wireless has taken place at Finsbury Park in North East London, and has previously taken place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Harewood House and London's Hyde Park.
Who is on the full lineup for Wireless 2021?
A lineup for this year's festival is yet to be announced.
Last year, Wireless Festival went digital due to the coronavirus pandemic with their virtual 360° festival, ‘Wireless Connect', filmed at Alexandra Palace.
Before the restructure, A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill and Skepta were scheduled to headline the Finsbury Park event.
Previous headliners include: Travis Scott, Cardi B, Migos, J Hus (all 2019), J. Cole, Stormzy, Giggs and Drake (all 2018), Chance The Rapper, Skepta and The Weeknd (all 2017).