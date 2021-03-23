Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace Park: dates, tickets, lineup & more

Wireless Festival 2021 will take place in September at Crystal Palace Park, London, with a lineup yet to be announced.

Wireless Festival have announced that they will be returning in late 2021 with a brand new venue.

The festival will take place at Crystal Palace Park in South London over the weekend of the 10th - 12th September, with tickets going on sale at 12pm today (23 Mar).

If you had already purchased tickets for the 2019 festival and rolled them over to 2020, you will be able to roll these over to the 2021 event or get a refund. Ticketmaster will reach out if this applies to you.

More information about this year's event is set to be announced, but here's everything you need to know so far.

Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace Park: dates, tickets, line-up & more. Picture: Getty