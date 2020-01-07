Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones allegedly split weeks after FBG BabyGoat cheating rumours

7 January 2020, 11:27

Apryl Jones & Lil Fizz have allegedly split up, weeks after cheating rumours
Apryl Jones & Lil Fizz have allegedly split up, weeks after cheating rumours. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The couple allegedly split just a few months after having talks of marriage and babies.

Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones have been the topic of conversation on Twitter, after it came to fans attention that the couple may no longer be together.

Lil Fizz says B2K bandmate Omarion isn't a "brother", just a "group member"

The rumours came after TheShadeRoom pointed out that the former B2K member and Love & Hip Hop star unfollowed each other off of Instagram.

The pair have been trolled for being together, since the first moment fans caught wind of a rumour that they may be together.

Some fans totally ruled out their relationship, calling it "disrespectful"; due to Lil Fizz being Omarion's ex-bandmate, who is also Apryl Jones baby father.

Fizz and Jones confirmed their relationship during a Love & Hip Hop clip and some fans were infuriated by their romance.

Considering the tumultuous journey the pair have been on, in regards to their relationship, fans are shocked over the relationship ending.

Fizz threw a surprise birthday party for Jones just a week after rumours spreader that Jones cheated on him with FBG BabyGoat.

The couple seemed to be on good terms, especially after planning a life together with a potential wedding and baby.

View this post on Instagram

Good things come to those who wait.

A post shared by Lil Fizz (@airfizzo) on

Apryl Jones recently posted a video where she set her location to "My Own World", while filming herself in a bathroom mirror. The 32-year-old model seems unbothered by the rumours about her and Fizz being split.

What do you think of Lil Fizz & Apryl Jones alleged split ? 🤔

