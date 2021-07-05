Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spark pregnancy rumours as fans 'spot hints'

5 July 2021, 12:01

Fans have taken to social media to piece together clues that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant.

Fans have taken to Twitter and TikTok to speculate that Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Travis Barker's baby.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's relationship timeline

The excited fans have been piecing together clues that may suggest the pair have a baby on the way.

Rumours have begun that reality star Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, after TikTok users began piecing together clues.

Last week, one TikToker posted a video whilst standing in front of a picture of the pair where she claimed to "know for a fact" the couple will announce the pregnancy in the "next two weeks".

Another TikTok user has even used astrology to suggest the pair are expanding their families.

Since these theories begun, fans have desperately searched for hints that the POOSH star is expecting, even taking the couples quiet night in for July 4th as a sign that they a baby is on the way.

The couple are often spotted out sporting PDA, however opted for a quiet night in to celebrate this years Independence Day.

Fans are speculating about the couples quiet night in
Fans are speculating about the couples quiet night in. Picture: Instagram

Excited fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the speculation, with one fan saying: "Now hear me out...within the next month, kourtney kardashian is going to announce that she’s pregnant"

Another tweeter said: "Kourtney kardashian is pregnant…. I’m just waiting for the announcement at this point".

Whilst one Twitter user said: "Ok I’ll cry if Kourtney is pregnant with Travis’ baby - her babies should only come from The Lord, duhhhh" - referring to Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick.

Kourtney has three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign - whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

