Darius Jackson’s brother files restraining order against Keke Palmer for alleged ‘harassment’

Keke Palmer is being accused of harassing her ex Darius Jackson's brother in a new lawsuit.

Keke Palmer's ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Darius Jackson's brother Sarunas has filed a restraining order against the actress, citing harassment, according to court documents.

In a filing from 19 January and obtained by this publication, Sarunas alleges that Keke has "gone to the media and has used her celebrity to publicly lie on my family and myself, which has resulted in death threats by the public."

Keke has been vocal about her court battle between her and ex Darius, who she accuses of physical and verbal assault.

Sarunas, brother of Keke's ex Darius, alleges the actress has "harassed and stalked my friends and family [sic] social media," in the restraining order filing.

Jackson, who has had acting roles in shows like 'Insecure', further alleges that Keke has caused him 'career damage'.

He asked that the court approves his restraining order against the actress as he refuses to "speak with her."

Keke and Darius, Sarunas' brother, share an 11-month-old son together, have been involved in their own court battle for months following allegations of assault.

In the court order, Keke detailed various allegations of abuse between her and Jackson throughout their two-year relationship, and has claimed that this escalated once she split with him.

Sarunas’ request against Keke has been temporarily until a court hearing on the matter takes place early next month.

Keke has currently been granted a temporary restraining order from Jackson and has sole custody of their son.