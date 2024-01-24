Darius Jackson’s brother files restraining order against Keke Palmer for alleged ‘harassment’

24 January 2024, 11:12

Keke Palmer shows off Shakira and Cher impersonations

Capital XTRA

By Capital XTRA

Keke Palmer is being accused of harassing her ex Darius Jackson's brother in a new lawsuit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Keke Palmer's ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Darius Jackson's brother Sarunas has filed a restraining order against the actress, citing harassment, according to court documents.

In a filing from 19 January and obtained by this publication, Sarunas alleges that Keke has "gone to the media and has used her celebrity to publicly lie on my family and myself, which has resulted in death threats by the public."

Keke has been vocal about her court battle between her and ex Darius, who she accuses of physical and verbal assault.

Keke Palmer pictured in September 2023.
Keke Palmer has had a restraining order requested against her by her ex's brother. . Picture: Getty
Sarunas Jackson is the brother of Keke Palmer's ex.
Sarunas Jackson is the brother of Keke Palmer's ex. Picture: Getty

Sarunas, brother of Keke's ex Darius, alleges the actress has "harassed and stalked my friends and family [sic] social media," in the restraining order filing.

Jackson, who has had acting roles in shows like 'Insecure', further alleges that Keke has caused him 'career damage'.

He asked that the court approves his restraining order against the actress as he refuses to "speak with her."

Keke and Darius were together for two years.
Keke and Darius were together for two years and have a son together. . Picture: Getty

Keke and Darius, Sarunas' brother, share an 11-month-old son together, have been involved in their own court battle for months following allegations of assault.

In the court order, Keke detailed various allegations of abuse between her and Jackson throughout their two-year relationship, and has claimed that this escalated once she split with him.

Sarunas’ request against Keke has been temporarily until a court hearing on the matter takes place early next month.

Keke has currently been granted a temporary restraining order from Jackson and has sole custody of their son.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Which bombshells are going into Love Island All Stars? All the fan theories

Which bombshells are going into Love Island All Stars?

Love Island All Stars line-up: The confirmed contestants & which seasons they were in

Love Island All Stars line-up including bombshells & which seasons they were in

Here’s where to buy Drake’s Anita Max Wynn hat

Here’s where to buy Drake’s Anita Max Wynn hat

Love Island’s Tyler Cruickshank and Kaz Kamwi: When and why did they split?

Love Island’s Tyler Cruickshank and Kaz Kamwi: When and why did they split?

Trending

Ice Spice responds to ‘pregnancy’ rumours

Ice Spice responds to ‘pregnancy’ rumours

Who left Love Island All Stars? All The Dumped Islanders so far

Who left Love Island All Stars? All The Dumped Islanders so far

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island All Stars Outfits & Where They're From

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island All Stars Outfits & Where They're From

Doja Cat's brother breaks silence following abuse claims by rapper's mother

Doja Cat's brother breaks silence following abuse claims by rapper

Why Love Island Aftersun has been ‘scrapped’ for All Star series

Why Love Island Aftersun has been ‘scrapped’ for All Star series

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working