Keke Palmer shares life update amid court battle with ex Darius Jackson

By Anna Suffolk

Keke Palmer has revealed how she is doing amid the ongoing court battle with ex Darius Jackson, who she alleges of assault.

Actress and singer Keke Palmer has shared an update on her court battle with ex boyfriend Darius Jackson, who she alleges of emotional and physical assault.

The 30-year-old was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex and father of her child late last year, and the claims have since gone to court.

Taking to her social media, Keke shared an update on how the start of her year was going whilst enjoying a New Year's getaway to a tropical island.

Keke Palmer and Darius with their son Leo. Picture: Getty

"I have never been so happy in my life!!" the actress and singer wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a video of her grinning on holiday.

"Already 2024 has started off on the vibes I was looking for, more experiences and more enjoying what this beautiful world has to offer," wrote Keke as she held a stingray in the ocean.

Keke continued by saying: "Look at my smile! I don’t even recognize me! I made a second connection with this girl here, I’m on clouuuuuud nine!"

Keke has requested sole custody of her son, Leo. Picture: Getty

Keke's upbeat post comes after she was granted a temporary restraining order from ex Darius, who she alleges abused her.

Palmer claimed the physical abuse began in June 2021 and 'finally ended for good' in early October 2023 when the couple split.

She accused Darius, 29, of destroying property, hitting her in front of their son, and making death threats if Keke ever left him.